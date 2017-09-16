Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/16/2017
Rivera & Tune Join Forces on Tour in 'TWO FOR THE ROAD' - 9/16/2017
Chita Rivera & Tommy Tune have announced their Fall 2017 and early 2018 concert dates for CHITA & TUNE – Two For The Road.
Kristin Chenoweth Headlines Portland Opera's BAROQUE BALL Gala - 9/16/2017
Portland Opera will welcome Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth to her Portland debut at the Baroque Ball gala on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Michele Ragusa Stars in GYPSY at the Engeman Theater - 9/16/2017
The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for GYPSY.
BIG NIGHT Opens at the Douglas - 9/16/2017
The world premiere of Paul Rudnick's new play 'Big Night' opens Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie ('Chicago' and 'Bright Star'), 'Big Night' is currently in previews. Performances will continue through October 8, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
BLAMED: AN ESTABLISHED FICTION Heads Off-Broadway - 9/16/2017
Atlantic For Kids Presents New York Premiere of 'POLKADOTS' Musical - 9/16/2017
Atlantic for Kids' 2017-2018 Season will open Saturday, September 16 with the family musical Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, inspired by Ruby Bridges and the Little Rock Nine featuring music by Greg Borowsky and Douglas Lyons, lyrics and concept by Douglas Lyons, book by Melvin Tunstall III and direction by Tamilla Woodard.
Pang & Wu Lead Chinese Classic ROMANCE OF THE WESTERN CHAMBER - 9/16/2017
Bob Ost of Wildly Productive Productions and Xoregos Performing Company, have announced the complete casting for the N.Y. premiere of Romance of the Western Chamber, a musical adaptation (in English) of the fabled Chinese classic Xi Xiang Ji.
Irish actor Joseph Jones stars in MY LIFE AMONG THE SERIAL KILLERS - 9/16/2017
Ali Stroker to 'Burn Old Dresses' in Concert at The Green Room 42 - 9/17/2017
Ground-breaking TV & Broadway actress Ali Stroker (Tony-nominated Spring Awakening revival, FOX's Glee), the first-ever performer in a wheelchair to perform in a Broadway show and on The Tony Awards, will offer two solo concerts in NYC on September 17 & 18 at 8pm at The Green Room 42.
INTAR Premieres NEIGHBORS: A FAIR TRADE AGREEMENT - 9/17/2017
INTAR and InViolet Theater will present the World Premiere of NEIGHBORS: A Fair Trade Agreement, a new play by Bernardo Cubría, directed by Lou Moreno. Neighbors will star Andrew Blair and Gerardo Rodriguez.
Back in the Habit! LATE NITE CATECHISM Returns Off-Broadway - 9/17/2017
Tim Flaherty's ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS, INC. and Producer Robert Dragotta have announced the 21st Anniversary and the return to the Actors Temple Theatre of LATE NITE CATECHISM, the long-running hit one-woman show written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan, with Denise Fennell starring as 'Sister.' Marc Silvia directs.
Gritty New Musical THE DEATH OF THE MOON Heads Off-Broadway - 9/17/2017
MC Theatrical Productions has announced that it will present THE DEATH OF THE MOON, a dramatic new musical written and directed by Arnold L. Cohen, with music direction by Michael Ferrara, September 12th – October 8th at the Theater Center's Jerry Orbach Theatre (1627 Broadway). The official opening will be on September 17th.
ERS's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Bows at The Public - 9/17/2017
The Public Theater will begin previews this Sunday, September 17 for Measure for Measure, created by Elevator Repair Service, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR.
Baldwin & Shindle Honored with 2017 Sarah Siddons Society Award - 9/18/2017
The Sarah Siddons Society of Chicago has announced 2017 winners of the prestigious Actor of the Year Award.
The Wing's 100th Gala Celebrates Iconic Musicals from SHOW BOAT to HAMILTON - 9/18/2017
The American Theatre Wing has announced that it will celebrate 100 years of supporting strong and fearless voices in American Theatre at its annual Gala, to be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street).
Anderson, Cuccioli & More Star in A MAN'S WORLD for Project Shaw - 9/18/2017
Gingold Theatrical Group continues its 12th Season of PROJECT SHAW when it presents its 125th concert presentation, a rare staging of A Man's World by Rachel Crothers.
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks Return as Hosts of FORBIDDEN SHAKESPEARE Benefit - 9/18/2017
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks host The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles (SCLA) 27th Annual Simply Shakespeare benefit Monday, September 18, 2017 at 8:00pm at the Freud Playhouse, on the UCLA Campus.
Chenoweth & More Honor Najimy with 2017 Howard Ashman Award - 9/18/2017
Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC) will honor multitalented performer Kathy Najimy with the 2017 Howard Ashman Award for her contributions to the LGBT community and the fight against HIV/AIDS. Najimy has been an outspoken advocate for more than three decades and has promoted social justice throughout her career, which includes the films Sister Act and Hocus Pocus and Off-Broadway acts including Kathy & Mo.
Christopher Lloyd Headlines Reading of POUND in NYC - 9/18/2017
On Monday, September 18th at 7pm, Triumvirate Artists will present a “one-night-only' reading of POUND by playwright Sean O'Leary featuring award winning actor Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future trilogy) as Ezra Pound and directed by Kathleen Butler. The play is produced by Triumvirate Artists (John Essay, Daniel Butler and Kathleen Butler).
Fontana, Headley, Osnes & More Perform at The Wing's Centennial Gala - 9/18/2017
The American Theatre Wing has announced that Natalie Cortez, Gavin Creel, Santino Fontana, Heather Headley, Norm Lewis, Rebecca Luker, Beth Malone, Howard McGillin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Osnes, and Taylor Trensch will perform at its annual Gala on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street).
Wilson & Hanks Star in 'FORBIDDEN SHAKESPEARE' Benefit - 9/18/2017
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks host The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles (SCLA) 27th Annual Simply Shakespeare benefit Monday, September 18, 2017 at 8:00 pm at the Freud Playhouse, on the UCLA Campus.
Chicago HAMILTON Star Miguel Cervantes Set for NYCURE Benefit - 9/18/2017
CURE, Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy, will host its annual NYCURE Benefit on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Riverpark on E 29th Street.
Drake, Dillon & Dullea Join Lloyd in POUND Reading in NYC - 9/18/2017
Actress Erin Drake (Good Girls Revolt, Love & Mercy, Don't Think Twice), actress/director Mia Dillion (Money Pit, All Good Things) and Kier Dullea (2001: A Space Odyssey) are set to join multi-award winner Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future trilogy) in a stage reading of POUND by playwright Sean O'Leary on Monday, September 18th at 7pm at The Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street).
Transgender-Themed Play CHARM Opens at MCC Theater - 9/18/2017
MCC Theater today announced the complete cast and creative team for the first show of its upcoming 2017-18 season: the NYC premiere of the acclaimed transgender-themed play Charm-inspired by the real-life story of Miss Gloria Allen.
Two Shakespearean Comedies, 'X' Set for The Acting Company in 2017-18 - 9/18/2017
The Acting Company has announced its 2017-18 season, which exemplifies the venerable organization's commitment to cultivating a national audience for the theater with exceptional touring productions of classical and new works; developing the best young American actors by giving them an opportunity to practice their craft in a wide-ranging repertory; and educating students that have limited access to the arts.
TEXPATS Concert to Benefit Planned Parenthood - 9/18/2017
Jason Alexander Appears in MTC's World Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's THE PORTUGUESE KID - 9/19/2017
Just announced, Manhattan Theatre Club will produce the world premiere of The Portuguese Kid, a new play written and directed by Tony, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley, presented as part of MTC's upcoming 2017-2018 season.
Jason Alexander Stars in THE PORTUGUESE KID at MTC - 9/19/2017
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) are pleased to announce additional casting for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The Portuguese Kid, a new play written and directed by Tony, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley, appearing as part of MTC's upcoming 2017-2018 season.
Degerstedt, Ryan, Molina & More Lead DESPERATE MEASURES at York Theatre - 9/19/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, in association with Cecilia Lin and Hu Guo, has announced the cast and creative team of The New York premiere of the musical Desperate Measures, with book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg (Anna Karenina) and music by David Friedman (Scandalous).
Hal Prince Set for Post-Show Talks at PRINCE OF BROADWAY - 9/19/2017
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced post-show conversations following select performances of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince.
CHANGEOVER Gets Industry Reading in NYC - 9/19/2017
Tony winner Reed Birney joins the cast of Ray Nelson's new play Changeover or: How aliens from another galaxy invaded by my summer vacation. He joins Tony nominee Sydney Lucas.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Welcomes New Company - 9/19/2017
A new school year is beginning at Cornley University this fall as the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong, which has inexplicably become longest-running play currently on Broadway, welcomes a new company beginning Tuesday, September 19th.
York Gives Nod to Shakespeare with DESPERATE MEASURES - 9/19/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, in association with Cecilia Lin and Hu Guo, has announced the first mainstage production of the 2017-2018 season: The New York premiere of the musical Desperate Measures.
Nia Vardalos Returns for TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Encore at The Public Theater - 9/19/2017
The Public Theater announced complete casting today for the encore engagement of the acclaimed production of Tiny Beautiful Things, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR.
DESPERATE MEASURES Begins at York Theatre Company - 9/19/2017
Below, meet the cast and creative team of the knee-slappin' new musical Desperate Measures, with book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg (Anna Karenina) and music byDavid Friedman (Scandalous) presented by The York Theatre Company, in association with Cecilia Lin and Hu Guo!
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Previews at The Public - 9/19/2017
A friendly reminder! The Public Theater will begin previews on Tuesday, September 19 for the encore engagement of the acclaimed production of Tiny Beautiful Things, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR.
Monica Bill Barnes & Co's 'ONE NIGHT ONLY' Opens at WP Theater - 9/19/2017
Monica Bill Barnes & Company's One Night Only (running as long as we can) is being presented by WP Theater in association with New Neighborhood. The show began performances on Saturday, September 9 and will celebrate its opening night on Tuesday, September 19. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the stars onstage below!
Moores School of Music's 2017-18 Opera Season Returns to Mucky Duck - 9/19/2017
Be there to launch the University of Houston Moores Opera Center's new season at the famed Mucky Duck with our popular cabaret evening of favorite arias and musical theatre songs, wryly hosted by director Buck Ross.
Broadway Green Alliance Hosts Fall 2017 E-Waste Collection Drive - 9/20/2017
The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is sponsoring an e-waste drive for the theatre industry and fans on Wednesday, September 20th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Duffy Square (46th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway). The event is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans.
BLAMED: AN ESTABLISHED FICTION Heads Off-Broadway - 9/20/2017
National Tour of LES MISERABLES Launches in Providence - 9/21/2017
J.L. 'Lynn' Singleton, President of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), is pleased to announce PPAC's 2017/2018 Broadway Season, featuring the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series and the Encore Series. The National Tour Launch of LES MISERABLES opens PPAC's 40th Anniversary Broadway Season in September and is part of the Encore Series.
LES MISERABLES Heads Out on Tour - 9/21/2017
Casting for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES, has been announced.
Thiesfield & Harcourt Star in Immersive 'CLEOPATRA' at TNC - 9/21/2017
Theater for the New City and Nathaniel Hill will present CLEOPATRA: The New Pop Experience, an electrifying immersive pop experience fusing the worlds of Electronic Dance Music and Musical Theater and set to the story of one of the most famous women of all time.
Annette O'Toole-Led THE SHOW-OFF Begins Off-Broadway - 9/21/2017
The Peccadillo Theater Company, the OBIE, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award-winning company dedicated to the rediscovery of classic American theater, proudly announces a revival of THE SHOW-OFF by Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist George Kelly, starring Lucille Lortel Award-winner Annette O'Toole (Southern Comfort, Man from Nebraska, “Smallville,” “Halt and Catch Fire”).
Christie Prades & Mauricio Martinez Conga on Tour in ON YOUR FEET! - 9/22/2017
Producers James L. Nederlander, Estefan Enterprises, Inc and Bernie Yuman have announced that Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades will star as seven-time GRAMMY winning international superstar Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martinez will play her 19-time Grammy-winning producer and husband Emilio Estefan, in the First National Tour of the Broadway musical On Your Feet!
Get Ready to 'Bikini Bottom Boogie' with 'SPONGEBOB' Cast Recording - 9/22/2017
The Original Cast Recording of SpongeBob SquarePants - The New Musical will be released September 22 by Masterworks Broadway. Available for preorder now, the album features a score of original songs unlike anything Broadway has ever heard and is produced by Scott Riesett and Tom Kitt, with executive producers Scott Farthing, Doug Cohn and Susan Vargo.
ON YOUR FEET! First National Tour Salsas Into Buffalo - 9/22/2017
Producers James L. Nederlander, Estefan Enterprises, Inc and Bernie Yuman have announced complete casting for the First National Tour of the Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET!, starring Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as seven-time GRAMMY-winning international superstar Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martinez, playing her 19-time Grammy-winning producer and husband Emilio Estefan.
Fontana, Lewis, Osnes & More Lead BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY in D.C. - 9/22/2017
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts launches the year-long international centennial celebration of Leonard Bernstein with the opening weekend of Leonard Bernstein at 100.
Theatre East Launches 2017-18 Season with World Premiere of PETIE - 9/22/2017
Theatre East's 2017-18 Season kicks off with the World Premiere of Petie from Friday, September 22nd to Saturday, October 7th at Urban Stages, 259 West 30th Street (between 7th and 8th Aves).
I OF THE STORM, Starring Richard Hoehler, Opens Off-Broadway - 9/22/2017
RJ Bartholomew's I OF THE STORM starring Richard Hoehler and directed by Janice L. Goldberg will begin a strictly limited engagement on Friday, September 22, 2017 at The Gym at Judson (243 Thompson Street, NYC).
Silent Film Composer Set for SMALL WORLD Talk at 59E59 - 9/22/2017
Broadcaster Elliott Forrest and composer Donald Sosin join the cast and creative team of SMALL WORLD for a post-show conversation following the 8:15 PM performance on Friday, September 22.
Rebecca Spencer Releases STILL, STILL, STILL Album - 9/22/2017
Backstage Bistro Award-winning recording artist and Broadway actress Rebecca Spencer (JEKYLL AND HYDE, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) has announced a September 22, 2017 release date for her third recording on the LML Music label, entitled STILL, STILL, STILL.
Tony Winner Jane Krakowski Headlines 2017 Globe Gala - 9/23/2017
The Old Globe will celebrate in style with an Evening of Illusions at the 2017 Globe Gala on Saturday, September 23, in support of the theatre's arts engagement and artistic programs.
|
Opera Ithaca Opens 4th Season with PAGLIACCI - 9/23/2017
Opera Ithaca opens their 4th Season with Ruggero Leoncavallo's hit operatic thriller, Pagliacci, September 23rd thru September 30th at Ithaca's Circus Culture and September 25th at NYC's Slipper Room, marking the 125th anniversary of the opera's world premiere.