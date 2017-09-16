Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/16/2017

Monica Bill Barnes & Co's 'ONE NIGHT ONLY' Opens at WP Theater - 9/19/2017 Monica Bill Barnes & Company's One Night Only (running as long as we can) is being presented by WP Theater in association with New Neighborhood. The show began performances on Saturday, September 9 and will celebrate its opening night on Tuesday, September 19. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the stars onstage below!

