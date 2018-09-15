Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/15/2018
|
Bruce Jones and Joe Loper to star in A FATIMA at Theatre Row - 9/15/2018
|
Thornton, Massell, Lever, & More Will Celebrate Julie Andrews at 54 Below - 9/16/2018
What do 'A Spoonful of Sugar,' 'Do-Re-Mi,' 'I Could Have Danced All Night,' and 'Ten Minutes Ago' have in common? Why Dame Julie Andrews of course! Over the course of her practically perfect seven-decade career, Julie has entertained and inspired audiences across the globe with her performances in My Fair Lady, Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, and The Sound of Music to name just 'a few of our favorite things.'
|
NEW FAMILY MUSICAL “FUNIKIJAM’S BABY LIKES TO ROCK!” TAKES THE STAGE AT ACTORS TEMPLE THEATRE STARTING SEPTEMBER 16 - 9/16/2018
|
NEW FAMILY MUSICAL “FUNIKIJAM’S BABY LIKES TO ROCK!” TAKES THE STAGE AT ACTORS TEMPLE THEATRE STARTING SEPTEMBER 16 - 9/16/2018
|
Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown to Team Up for Concert at SubCulture NYC - 9/17/2018
It was announced tonight that composer Jason Robert Brown and Broadway and TV star Jeremy Jordan will team up for a performance at SubCulture NYC on September 17th! Tickets and information can be found here.
|
Leslie Kritzer Returns to Joe's Pub with BURN IT TO THE GROUND - 9/17/2018
The fiercely funny Leslie Kritzer brings her wild, wacky world back to Joe's Pub September 17 at 7pm and 9:30pm in her new show Burn It To The Ground.
|
PRETTY WOMAN's Ellyn Marie Marsh will Bring 'I'm Sorry...What' to The Green Room 42 on 9/17 - 9/17/2018
Ellyn Marie Marsh, currently appearing on Broadway in PRETTY WOMAN, will return to the cabaret stage with I'M SORRY....WHAT? at The Green Room 42 on Monday, September 17 at 9:30 p.m.
|
TONY AWARD NOMINEE Pascale Armand JOINS READING OF DAVID HERON'S 'AGAINST HIS WILL' - 9/17/2018
|
Acclaimed high school musical POP PUNK HIGH transfers to Off-Broadway - 9/20/2018
|
Acclaimed high school musical POP PUNK HIGH transfers to Off-Broadway - 9/20/2018
|
Emily Bautista, Red Concepcion and Anthony Festa To Lead MISS SAIGON On Tour - 9/21/2018
Casting for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON-a smash hit in London, Broadway and currently breaking box office records on a national tour in the U.K.-has been announced for its much-anticipated upcoming North American tour which launches at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI September 21-30, 2018.
|
Wrong House presents SKETCHY WEEKEND - 9/21/2018
|
Wrong House presents SKETCHY WEEKEND - 9/21/2018
|
Wrong House presents SKETCHY WEEKEND - 9/22/2018