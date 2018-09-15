Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/15/2018

Thornton, Massell, Lever, & More Will Celebrate Julie Andrews at 54 Below - 9/16/2018 What do 'A Spoonful of Sugar,' 'Do-Re-Mi,' 'I Could Have Danced All Night,' and 'Ten Minutes Ago' have in common? Why Dame Julie Andrews of course! Over the course of her practically perfect seven-decade career, Julie has entertained and inspired audiences across the globe with her performances in My Fair Lady, Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, and The Sound of Music to name just 'a few of our favorite things.'

