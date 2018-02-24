Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/24/2018

Playwright Bryna Turner Among Lincoln Center's Emerging Artists - 3/1/2018 Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced today the 2018 class of Emerging Artists, recognizing diverse talents, from a choreographer bridging the worlds of classical Indian and contemporary dance to one of the new faces of indie film to world-class musicians. Each recipient was nominated by one of Lincoln Center's 11 resident organizations, acknowledging his or her extraordinary talent and budding career.

