Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/24/2018
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 2/24/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.
HBO Presents Adaptation of Anna Deavere's NOTES FROM THE FIELD - 2/24/2018
NOTES FROM THE FIELD, the adaptation of Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Anna Deavere Smith's acclaimed one-woman show of the same name, will debut SATURDAY, FEB. 24 on HBO.
A ‘Kiss’ for the Ages: A talk with Director Tom Sierchio from "The Girl Who Invented Kissing" - 2/24/2018
Loading Dock Theatre's SPACEMAN Lands Off-Broadway - 2/25/2018
Loading Dock Theatre has announced that its groundbreaking solo theater piece Spaceman, which was recently announced as a selection of the Exponential Theater Festival, will make its Off-Broadway debut at The Wild Project (located at 195 East 3rd Street, between Avenues A and B) beginning February 22, 2018.
Any Other Day at Winterfest New York Theatre Festival - 2/25/2018
Pacific Opera Victoria presents Puccini's La Boheme - 2/25/2018
AN ORDINARY MUSLIM Opens at NYTW - 2/26/2018
New York Theatre Workshop has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of AN ORDINARY MUSLIM, by NYTW Usual Suspect and 2017-18 Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence Hammaad Chaudry (Salaam, Mr. Bush), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (The Body of An American).
Jessica Love, Nadine Malouf and More Lead QUEENS at LCT3 - 2/26/2018
Jessica Love, Nadine Malouf, Ana Reeder, Andrea Syglowski, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Sarah Tolan-Mee, and Nicole Villamil will be featured in the upcoming LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of queens, a new play by Martyna Majok, to be directed by Danya Taymor.
Met Opera ENCORE in HD: La Boheme (Puccini) - 2/26/2018
KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY 2018 - 2/27/2018
The Broadway League is pleased to announce that Broadway stars Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater, and Lea Salonga will serve as the official ambassadors of Kids' Night on Broadway, taking place in New York City on Tuesday, February 27th, 2018.
JorDan Harrison's THE AMATEURS Opens at Vineyard Theatre - 2/27/2018
Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce casting for Vineyard Theatre's world premiere production of The Amateurs by JorDan Harrison (2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist for MARJORIE PRIME) directed by Oliver Butler (THE OPEN HOUSE, Obie Award for Direction).
Liam Craig, Barbara Garrick, Laurence Lau, And Jodie Markell Star In Keen's 25th Anniversary Production Of A.R. Gurney's Later Life - 2/27/2018
Sing Out, Louise! George Takei's ALLEGIANCE Arrives in Los Angeles - 2/28/2018
East West Players (EWP) and Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) have announced the Los Angeles premiere of the Broadway musical Allegiance, which had its 2012 world premiere in a record-breaking engagement at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and played on Broadway from 2015-16 at The Shubert Organization's Longacre Theatre.
George Takei Stars in ALLEGIANCE in L.A. - 2/28/2018
East West Players (EWP) and Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) are pleased to announce that for the Los Angeles premiere of the Broadway musical Allegiance, stage and screen star George Takei will be joined by Broadway cast members Elena Wang as Kei Kimura, Greg Watanabe as Mike Masaoka, Scott Watanabe as Tatsuo Kimura, and Janelle Dote as Hanako.
Can art bring a political change? Iara Lee discusses ‘Burkinabe Rising’ - 2/28/2018
LOBBY HERO Begins on Broadway - 3/1/2018
Second Stage Theater has announced that Bel Powley will join the previously announced Michael Cera, Chris Evans, and Brian Tyree Henry, to complete the cast of Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero, directed by Trip Cullman.
Jamie Brewer Stars in AMY AND THE ORPHANS at Roundabout - 3/1/2018
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast of the world-premiere production Amy and the Orphans, by Roundabout Underground alumna Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone), with direction by eight-time Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).
Playwright Bryna Turner Among Lincoln Center's Emerging Artists - 3/1/2018
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced today the 2018 class of Emerging Artists, recognizing diverse talents, from a choreographer bridging the worlds of classical Indian and contemporary dance to one of the new faces of indie film to world-class musicians. Each recipient was nominated by one of Lincoln Center's 11 resident organizations, acknowledging his or her extraordinary talent and budding career.
QUEEN ESTHER’s dilemma, the Musical, to open OFF BROADWAY this March - 3/1/2018
“Trenches of Rock” Explores the High and Lows of Christian Heavy Metal Band Bloodgood - 3/1/2018
"MAD COOL" TO DEBUT AT FRIGID FESTIVAL DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH - 3/3/2018
Carl Goodman to Receive the 2018 Winter Film Awards “Patron of the Cinema” Award - 3/3/2018