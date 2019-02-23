Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/23/2019
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 2/23/2019. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.
George Abud, Caitlin Cohn, and More Will Lead York Theatre Company's LOLITA, MY LOVE - 2/23/2019
The York Theatre Company continues the 25th Anniversary of its acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series celebrating the work of the legendary librettist and lyricist Alan Jay Lerner, whose hundredth birthday was August 31, 2018. The series honors one of the creators behind such classics as Brigadoon, Camelot, Love Life, and My Fair Lady.
George Abud, Caitlin Cohn, and More Will Lead York Theatre Company's LOLITA, MY LOVE - 2/24/2019
Idina Menzel Joins Roundabout Spring Gala, Honoring John Lithgow - 2/25/2019
Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announces Idina Menzel will join the 2019 Gala evening celebrating John Lithgow with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Menzel will perform a unique concert created exclusively for the special occasion.
Kilgore, Damiano, And Sengbloh to Join Scott Alan At Birdland - 2/25/2019
Tony Award Nominee's Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island), Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed) and Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal) are part of the lineup for Scott Alan's February 25 return to Birdland.
THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, & More Will Take Part in Kids' Night On Broadway - 2/26/2019
The Broadway League has announced that Kids' Night on Broadway tickets are on sale now at KidsNightonBroadway.com. Kids' Night on Broadway will take place in New York City on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Mariand Torres, Erin Mackey, and More Join the WICKED National Tour - 2/26/2019
The Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members to the National Tour beginning performances Tuesday, February 26 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.
McIntyre Will Open Pop-Up Photo Booth For Kids' Night on Broadway - 2/26/2019
The Broadway League is celebrating Kids' Night on Broadway this year with its first-ever Pop-Up Photo Booth Experience in Times Square (43-44 Street Broadway Plaza, between 7th Avenue and Broadway) on Tuesday, February 26th from 4p.m. to 6:30p.m.
THE BELLE OF AMHERST RETURNS FOR LIMITED RUN - 2/26/2019
PLACES Opens At Dixon Place This Month - 2/26/2019
THE BELLE OF AMHERST OPENING FEBRUARY 26! - 2/26/2019
The Belle of Amherst Returns to the stage February 26! - 2/26/2019
STOMP Celebrates 25 Years In New York with Official 'Stomp Day' Declaration - 2/27/2019
The 25th anniversary of STOMP, in the U.S. will take place on February 27 and to mark this milestone, the show is inviting fans all over the world to record a 10-second STOMP-style video for the chance to be part of its global video celebration.
Jennings And Romero Headline International Cast Of THE PAPARAZZI - 2/28/2019
Algonquin Theater Productions has announced that veteran theater stars Ken Jennings from the United States and Joaquin Romero from Mexico will be portraying Walter Winchell in the international presentation of the new Al Tapper musical The Paparazzi. The performance will feature casts from both Guadalajara and New York as they tell the tale of The Paparazzi in both English and Spanish. This one night only event will be done at the historic Ellington Room at 400 West 43rd Street, February 28th at 7:30pm.
RENT LIVE Cast Recording To Drop This March! - 3/1/2019
There's no day but January 27, 2019 when it comes to FOX's Rent and now you'll be able to take home all of Jonathan Larson's timeless tunes from the broadcast!
Obie winner Renata Hinrichs premieres RANDOM ACTS beginning Feb. 14 - 3/2/2019
FIAF presents Olivier Py's The Young Girl, The Devil, & The Mill - 3/2/2019
FIAF presents Olivier Py's The Young Girl, The Devil, & The Mill - 3/2/2019