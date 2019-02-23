Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/23/2019

Algonquin Theater Productions has announced that veteran theater stars Ken Jennings from the United States and Joaquin Romero from Mexico will be portraying Walter Winchell in the international presentation of the new Al Tapper musical The Paparazzi. The performance will feature casts from both Guadalajara and New York as they tell the tale of The Paparazzi in both English and Spanish. This one night only event will be done at the historic Ellington Room at 400 West 43rd Street, February 28th at 7:30pm.



