Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/9/2017
SCHOOL OF ROCK Hosts Open Call Auditions in Charlotte - 12/9/2017
The Broadway and touring companies for the hit musical School of Rock are hitting the road looking for new talent! The show will hold an Open Call audition in Charlotte, December 9 at Spirit Square (345 N. College Street). Sign in will run from 10am 1pm.
ABC Presents Classic Disney Musical MARY POPPINS Tonight - 12/9/2017
ABC celebrates the joy of the holidays with their special 25 Days of Christmas programming, including the broadcast of the Walt Disney musical classic MARY POPPINS on Saturday, December 9th at 8:00-11:00 p.m.
Dale & Cuccioli Headline Ziegfeld Society's MerEdith Wilson Tribute - 12/9/2017
Tony Award winner Jim Dale and Tony nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Robert Cuccioli headline in HERE'S LOVE TO THE MUSIC MAN: A Celebration of Songwriter Meredith Willson, the opening event of The Ziegfeld Society's ninth Season, honoring the 60th Anniversary of THE MUSIC MAN which received the 1958 Tony Award for Best Musical, and its legendary creator, Meredith Willson.
Talkback Series Follows HOLD THESE TRUTHS at Sheen Center - 12/9/2017
Following select performances of Jeanne Sakata's Hold These Truths, directed by Lisa Rothe and starring Joel de la Fuente (Amazon's The Man in the High Castle), Hang a Tale Theater Company will welcome a diverse panel of guests to discuss the history of forced Japanese internment during WWII and the parallels to our current time, when Muslims and other minorities are again fighting to preserve their civil liberties.
Opera Orlando Presents AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - 12/9/2017
For most of us, the very reason for celebrating Christmas has been plowed over long ago. Opera Orlando, through its upcoming performances of Gian Carlo Menotti's Amahl and the Night Visitors, will do more than its part in helping to restore a spiritual sense to the holiday season.
Palm Beach Opera Presents OPERA @ THE WATERFRONT - 12/9/2017
Palm Beach Opera will present Opera @ The Waterfront, its free, annual open-air concert, at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 pm.
Original Stars Chase & Gets Reunite for STORY OF MY LIFE at 54 Below - 12/10/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents original Broadway cast members Will Chase and Malcolm Gets in The Story of My Life - Reunion Concert on December 10th at 7:00 pm.
ABC Airs Kristen Bell's Musical Special ENCORE featuring INTO THE WOODS Production - 12/10/2017
In the show, executive producer Bell, who also appears, reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again twenty years later.
The Kinsey Sicks Bring OY VEY IN A MANGER to Soho Playhouse - 12/10/2017
The Kinsey Sicks will return to New York and off-Broadway's Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) bringing their acclaimed holiday show OY VEY IN A MANGER.
'AN ENCHANTED EVENING' Opens Off-Broadway - 12/10/2017
Fresh from the sold-out premiere in Philadelphia, the new docu-musical AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A NIGHT WITH Oscar Hammerstein II is headed Off-Broadway for a limited December 2017 engagement.
Owens & Kelsey Set for George London Foundation Recital at Morgan Library - 12/10/2017
The 2009 winner of the George London-Leonie Rysanek Award and American opera's latest Rigoletto: Marjorie Owens, soprano, and Quinn Kelsey, baritone, with Myra Huang, piano, will offer the second event in the season's George London Foundation Recital Series at The Morgan Library & Museum on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at 4:00 pm.
One-Man, One-Ticket, 90-Songs, 90-Minutes — The Operation Opera Christmas Spectacular - 12/10/2017
WQXR Broadcasts Tucker Gala - 12/10/2017
Classical music lovers around the world can share in two longstanding New York City institutions beginning this weekend, as both the Richard Tucker Music Foundation's annual gala concert on Sunday, December 10 (6pm ET), and the first of Trinity Church Wall Street's annual performances of Handel's Messiah on Friday, December 15 (7:30pm ET), are broadcast by WQXR, New York City's only all-classical music station, at WQXR 105.9 FM and www.wqxr.org.
CRUEL INTENTIONS Musical Brings Dangerous Seduction Back to NYC - 12/11/2017
Following two sold-out runs in Los Angeles and a sold-out pop-up engagement in NYC, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film, created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble, will return to New York for a limited engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) beginning Friday, November 17, 2017.
Goldberg, Gyllenhaal & Jones Knock the Ball Out of the Park in RTC's DAMN YANKEES Benefit - 12/11/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company announces a special Benefit Concert Reading of Damn Yankees, the Tony award-winning musical comedy by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop with music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross.
Following two sold-out runs in Los Angeles and a sold-out pop-up engagement in NYC, Cruel Intentions: The Musical - the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film, created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble - has announced the cast for its ten-week engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) this fall.
Chita Rivera Slated for Steppenwolf's 2017-18 Winter 'LookOut Series' - 12/11/2017
Steppenwolf's LookOut Series has announced their exciting Winter 2017-18 Lineup, which will feature two-time Tony Award winner Chita Rivera in Concert with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host.
Cruel Intentions: The Musical has turned the 90s nostalgia level up to eleven.
ALADDIN's Telly Leung Makes Norwalk Debut - 12/11/2017
Broadway and television star Telly Leung (Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Fox TV's 'Glee') will be performing a special, one-night-only concert at The Wall Street Theater (71 Wall Street; Norwalk, CT 06850) on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 PM, his night off from his star turn in the title role of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway.
David Hyde Pierce Plays 'Scrooge' to Benefit The Acting Company - 12/11/2017
The Acting Company has announced a one-night-only benefit reading of Crispin Whittell's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, December 11 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues).
The Broadway Boys Host 2017 BROADWAY SINGS FOR TOYS Benefit - 12/11/2017
The Broadway Boys will once again host Broadway's favorite holiday party and concert with the 10th Annual BROADWAY SINGS FOR TOYS: A Benefit for Toys for Tots, Monday, December 11th at 6:30pm.
THE BAND'S VISIT's David Yazbek Returns to 54 Below with Katrina Lenk - 12/11/2017
Tony Award nominee and composer of the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical, The Band's Visit, David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on December 11 at 7pm for an encore show after five prior sold-out events. Together with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC, Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows - old, new, and upcoming.
Jamie deRoy Brings 'TIS THE SEASON Benefit to Birdland - 12/11/2017
Show business tour de force Jamie deRoy - the award-winning producer, cabaret, stage, film and TV performer and humanitarian - will bring her star-packed Jamie deRoy & friends holiday show to New York's famed Birdland, Monday, December 11, at 7 p.m.
Broadway and television star Telly Leung (Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Fox TV's Glee ) will perform a one-night-only concert at The Wall Street Theater (71 Wall Street; Norwalk, CT 06850) on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 PM, his night off from his star turn in the title role of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway.
Jessica Vosk, Matt Doyle & More Join Chris Dwan for 'A POP STAR CHRISTMAS' at 54 Below - 12/11/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Chris Dwan & Friends: A Pop Star Christmas.
New Musical 'LIGHT YEARS' Hosts Album Launch Party at D.C.'s Signature Theatre - 12/11/2017
Acclaimed folk-rock band Eddie from Ohio's Robbie Schaefer will host an album launch and signing party in Signature's Mead Lobby on Monday, December 11 at 7PM for the new album, Sounds Like Home - Songs from The Musical Light Years.
Diaz, Coleman & Rogan Headline D.C. Benefit for Puerto Rico - 12/11/2017
Producer/director Victor Wisehart has announced that two-time Helen Hayes Award-winner and star of Every Little Step Natascia Diaz along with stars of Arena Stage's The Pajama Game Britney Coleman (Babe) and Tim Rogan (Sid) will headline 'Holidays, Hearts, And Home,' a one-night-only benefit concert to raise money to provide relief efforts to Puerto Rico.
Stars of KINKY BOOTS Continue 'Broadway At The Pierre' Series - 12/11/2017
The Pierre New York is bringing the best of musical theater to guests and local residents alike with its new cabaret series, Broadway At The Pierre.
Will Chase and More Join Michael Cerveris & Loose Cattle for Holiday Concert - 12/11/2017
On Monday, December 11 at 7:30PM, The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture presents two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins, The Who's Tommy) and Loose Cattle in 'Seasonal Affective Disorder,' a live concert celebrating the release of their holiday LP of the same name.
Alan Menken's 'DUDDY KRAVITZ' Musical Slates Reading at York - 12/11/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, as part of its acclaimed Developmental Reading Series, will present the staged reading of the new musical The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, with book and lyrics by David Spencer (The Fabulist), music Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors), and based on the novel by Mordecai Richler, for two performances only Monday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).
DVR Alert - Bernadette Peters Talks HELLO, DOLLY! on LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN - 12/11/2017
BWW has learned that on Monday, Dec. 11th, LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN will welcome award-winning actress Bernadette Peters who will talk about taking over the starring role in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!.
Free Tickets for Barbara Cook Tribute Available to the Public Today - 12/11/2017
A very limited number of free tickets for A TRIBUTE TO Barbara Cook will be distributed to the general public beginning at 12noon on Monday, December 11 on a first-come, first-served basis (limit of 2 per person) at the Vivian Beaumont Theater box office (150 West 65 Street).
Kristen Bell & More Announce 75th GOLDEN GLOBE Nominees - 12/11/2017
Nominations for the 75th the Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. beginning at 5:15 a.m (PST). Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone will announce the nominees.
New Group Now Series Continues with 'Confronting Racial Bias' Panel - 12/11/2017
The New Group presents New Group Now: Where Art Meets Our Present Culture, an ongoing series of public discussions locating New Group productions within the larger context of American and/or global society, continuing on Monday, December 11 with a conversation on 'Confronting Racial Bias in Our Communities.'
Curtin, Weiss Lead DAD MIGHT'VE KILLED THAT GIRL Reading at Cherry Lane - 12/11/2017
Cherry Lane Theatre's Tongues Reading Series will present a staged reading of Dad Might've Killed That Girl, a new play by Lindsay Joy (The Rise and Fall of a Teenage Cyberqueen), December 11th on the MainStage at The Cherry Lane Theatre.
The Acting Company Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL Benefit Starring David Hyde Pierce - 12/11/2017
The Acting Company has announced the full cast list for their one-night-only benefit reading of Crispin Whittell's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, December 11 at Hunter College's Kaye Playhouse (695 Park Avenue).
Matthew Bourne's THE CAR MAN Out on DVD/Blu-ray - 12/11/2017
New Adventures has announced that Matthew Bourne's 'THE CAR MAN' is now available on DVD, with a Blu-Ray release set for Monday 11 December 2017, produced by Illuminations. The company has also revealed that Matthew Bourne's 'CINDERELLA,' filmed live at Sadler's Wells, will be broadcast on the BBC over the Christmas period ahead of a worldwide cinema release from February 2018.
'SLEEPING BEAUTY' Panto Awakens at TUTS - 12/12/2017
Theatre Under The Stars and Lythgoe Family Panto have announced that John O'Hurley of Seinfeld and Broadway's CHICAGO, and Lauren Taylor of Disney's Best Friends Whenever, will be joining the cast starring as 'The King of Houston' and 'Princess Aurora'!
Broadway star and Tony Award winner, Debbie Gravitte, has joined the cast of SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT as the evil fairy, 'Carabosse,' completing the cast for the upcoming holiday production at Theatre Under The Stars!
Taylor Mac's 'HOLIDAY SAUCE' Comes to Town Hall - 12/12/2017
In 24-Decade History: Holiday Sauce, a concert at The Town Hall in New York City, on Tuesday, December 12th, Taylor Mac explores Christmas as calamity, celebrating the holiday season in all of its dysfunction.
|
|
Chita Rivera & More Set for WINTER RHYTHMS 2017 at Urban Stages - 12/12/2017
Urban Stages announces the line-up for this year's award-winning series, WINTER RHYTHMS 2017, which will begin Tuesday, December 12 and will feature some of New York's best musical performances through Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Urban Stages Theatre (259 West 30th Street, just East of 8th Avenue).
|
BAM presents 'Farmhouse/Whorehouse: an Artist Lecture' by Suzanne Bocanegra, starring Lili Taylor, December 12-16, 2017 at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space, 321 Ashland Place).
|
On Tuesday, December 12th, WAITRESS co-stars Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe stop by Rachael Ray's daytime talk show to perform It Only Takes a Taste from the hit musical! BWW has a first look at the performance below!
|
Actor/musician Joey Pero has announced the upcoming release of his newly recorded single 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' originally written and recorded by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Scheduled for a December 12, 2017 release, the single will feature Broadway Leading Lady Laura Osnes on vocals as well as Pero on trumpet and vocals.
|
59E59 Theaters will present the NYC premiere of A REGULAR LITTLE HOUDINI, written and performed by Daniel Llewelyn-Williams and directed by Joshua Richards.
|
A friendly reminder that performances begin tomorrow Tuesday, November 28 for the Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Royal Court Theatre's production of The Children, the new play by Olivier Award winner Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica), directed by James MacDonald (Top Girls at MTC) starring acclaimed London cast members BAFTA Award winner Francesca Annis (BBC's Cranford ), Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook (Juno and the Paycock at The Donmar), and Olivier Award winner Deborah Findlay (The National Theatre's Stanley).
|
The Madison Square Garden Company announced today that George Wendt, from the long-running television series Cheers, will star as Santa in ELF The Musical, which is returning to New York City this holiday season. This limited engagement runs at the Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 13 through December 29, 2017. Tickets are on sale now.
|
|
'BEAUTY & THE BEAST' Panto Casts a Spell at Pasadena Playhouse - 12/13/2017
Well-Strung Puts Spin on Holiday Favorites at 54 Below - 12/13/2017
Well-Strung, the critically acclaimed singing string quartet, will return to Feinstein's/54 Below in New York by popular demand on December 13 with A Well-Strung Christmas.
Elliana Walmsley Stars in Premiere of DANCE DIVAS NUTCRACKER Off-Broadway - 12/13/2017
|
Singer, actress and dancer Clara Young (The Grinch, Oscar-nominated short My Life as a Zucchini, Annie) also known for her singing duets with younger sister, Violet Young, will be playing the older sister Scarlett, to Gracie, played by Elliana Walmsley ('Dance Moms') in the World Premiere musical, Dance Divas Nutcracker, running December 13th-17th at Theatre Row on 42nd Street.
|
The cycle of late Verdi works presented at Opera Vlaanderen in recent seasons wouldn't be complete without Falstaff. In this vibrant testament, the old master composed a final masterpiece in which he once more reinvents himself at an advanced age. None other than Hollywood actor, director and two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz will be returning to Opera Vlaanderen to direct, having just completed his first feature film as director, Georgetown. In his successful debut as director of Der Rosenkavalier (2013), his great affinity for a comic ensemble piece was already in evidence.
|
The ASCAP Foundation announces that Grammy- and Tony Award-winning jazz legend Dee Dee Bridgewater will be honored with The ASCAP Foundation Champion Award at The ASCAP Foundation Honors Celebration on Thursday, December 14. The annual, invitation-only event takes place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
|
Jason Ma has been named the recipient of the 2017 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award, presented annually to an emerging composer/lyricist 'whose work shows promise.'
|
Based on the film inspired by true events, BREAD AND ROSES is the story of a young undocumented Mexican woman who crosses the U.S. border and risks it all in her fight for a living wage, equality and justice.
|
Feinstein's/54 Below, presents a return engagement of Broadway quadruple threat and Bistro Award winner, Robert Creighton, recently seen as the title character in the hit off-Broadway musical CAGNEY at The Westside Theatre.
|
New York Women in Film & Television has announced the honorees for this year's Muse Awards on December 14th: Laura Dern (actor), Judith Light (actor) and Amy Emmerich (Refinery29 CCO); Regina K. Scully (filmmaker and CEO of Artemis Rising Foundation) will receive the Loreen Arbus Changemaker Award; and the inaugural Nancy Malone Directing Award will be presented to groundbreaking filmmaker Julie Dash.
|
The princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After five sold-out engagements in New York City, The Broadway Princess Party is coming to the West Coast this December for three nights at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and one special matinee at Citrus College!
|
OLAF’S FROZEN ADVENTURE makes its broadcast television debut as part of Disney|ABC Television Group’s “25 Days of Christmas” celebration on THURSDAY, DEC. 14 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network.
|
Classic Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Doyle and Executive Producer Jeff Griffin, will present Fiasco Theater's TWELFTH NIGHT, by William Shakespeare, beginning performances Wednesday, November 29 at CSC (136 East 13th Street) for a limited engagement through Saturday, January 6. The official press opening is Thursday, December 14.
|
Need a cure for holiday cheer overload? Go to hell! CHRISTMAS IN HELL, a new musical comedy, will be have an industry presentation (by invitation) on Thursday, December 14th at 12 noon at Urban Stages (259 W 30th St). An encore reading open to the public is on Friday, December 22nd at 7 pm as part of the Urban Stages Winter Rhythms Festival.
|
Producing Founding Artistic Director Liz Flemming, Associate Artistic Director, Ethan Paulini and Out of the Box Theatrics will present a new Off-Broadway revival of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World.
|
Fresh from a rapturously received account of Berlioz's La damnation de Faust with the Boston Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Charles Dutoit, Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Susan Graham reprises her 'vivacious and creamy-voiced' (New York Times) star turn as the wealthy widow Hanna Glawari in Susan Stroman's production of Leh r's The Merry Widow at the Metropolitan Opera this winter (Dec 14-Jan 11).
|
Tony Award winner Susan Stroman's staging of Franz Leh r's The Merry Widow, which premiered in the Met's 2014-15 season, has its first revival beginning December 14, with nine performances through to January 11.
|
Playwrights Horizons has announced complete casting for Mankind, the world premiere of a new play written and directed by two-time Obie Award winner Robert O'Hara (Bootycandy, Bella: An American Tall Tale at Playwrights; Barbecue, In the Continuum, The Brother/Sister Plays).
|
Annie Golden, Will Roland, George Salazar, Santa Claus, and more join The 10th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza, presented December 15-17, at Feinstein's/ 54 Below.
|
Megan Hilty reunites with The New York Pops and Music Director and conductor STeven Reineke for two festive, holiday-inspired concerts entitled The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
|
Maestro Luke Frazier and THE AMERICAN POPS ORCHESTRA - Washington, DC's innovative hometown orchestra - will present a special holiday concert not to be missed, with special guest stars Rumer Willis ('Dancing with the Stars,' Broadway's Chicago), Lea DeLaria (Broadway, comedy and jazz star, 'Orange is the New Black'), Claybourne Elder ('Gossip Girl,' Broadway's Sunday in the Park...), Nova Payton (Helen Hayes Award winner), Mobley (singer/songwriter featured on HBO, Fox and NBC) and Luke Hawkins (Star tap dancer from 'America's Got Talent').
|
Broadway Records today announced that Hamlisch Uncovered will be released digitally on Friday, December 15, 2017 and in stores on Friday, January 26, 2018.
|
Just announced, Broadway & TV star and singer-songwriter Darren Criss will perform in a special concert at The Globe Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles on December 15, 2017.
|
For the first time ever, The Gateway brings your favorite holiday movie to life in A Christmas Story, The Musical at Patchogue Theatre, December 15 - 27 - the best new holiday musical that is sure to become a classic!
|
Broadway and TV star Mandy Gonzalez - currently starring in Hamilton- will release Fearless, her remarkable debut solo recording bridging pop and R&B, on physical CD online and in stores on Friday, December 15 from East West Records.
|
Producer Paula Wagner announces tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL on Broadway and for the Chicago world premiere will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 15, 2017.
|
AnthonyKen LLC (Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman, Producers) has announced the premiere of their newest musical, A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS, which will be performed for one weekend only this coming holiday season.
|
