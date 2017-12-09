Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/9/2017

Christoph Waltz Directs Verdi's FALSTAFF for Opera Vlaanderen - 12/13/2017 The cycle of late Verdi works presented at Opera Vlaanderen in recent seasons wouldn't be complete without Falstaff. In this vibrant testament, the old master composed a final masterpiece in which he once more reinvents himself at an advanced age. None other than Hollywood actor, director and two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz will be returning to Opera Vlaanderen to direct, having just completed his first feature film as director, Georgetown. In his successful debut as director of Der Rosenkavalier (2013), his great affinity for a comic ensemble piece was already in evidence.

