Exclusive: Lily Santiago Is in Love with the World of MARY JANE

Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Manhattan Theatre Club is on an award show tear this season! Tony nominations galore! One of the nominated shows, Mary Jane, is currently playing on Broadway through June 16.

We had the chance to chat with one of the stars, Lily Santiago, about her Broadway debut! She is no stranger to the NY Stage after gracing Shakespeare In The Park, The Public, etc. Plus we talk about her time on the TV show “La Brea.” How is being on TV different from the stage? She tells us!

Plus if you ever wondered what the journey is like to audition for a Broadway show, to the callback, to the rehearsal, to opening night, we go step by step for the full story. Lily has only just begun! We can not wait to see what she has up her sleeve next.

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!