SIX THE MUSICAL Reveals Participants For SIX Karaoke Event Next Month

The participants have been announced for SIX Karaoke as part of the SIXth of the Month Series!

Immediately following the performance on Thursday, June 6 at 7PM, Maya Mason, Regan Elle White, and Tayo Gbalajobi will pick up the microphone and perform their favorite songs from SIX on the Lena Horne Theatre stage. The event will be hosted by “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 semi-finalist Tory Vagasy.

Watch video of Maya, Regan, and Tayo’s submissions below:

The West End production of SIX, currently playing at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, will also have a post-show karaoke event on Thursday, June 6.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Broadway cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Wesley Carpenter, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.