Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Crown Theatre

Shimmying into Crown Theatre this month is ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION, celebrating the life and art of the king of rock n roll, Elvis Presley. Featuring over 40 songs (including all the hits) and a talented cast, not to mention choreography that does so much more than just complement the soundtrack, the show has plenty to offer everyone, from die-hard Elvis fans to those less familiar with his music and story.

It is simply impossible to start anywhere else but the leading man Rob Mallett, who plays Elvis. It goes without saying that this is a demanding role, with Elvis having several characteristics that are universally associated with him. Not only does Mallett play the part wonderfully, but the energy and vigour with which he plays the part are simply outstanding. Being the focal point of the show, Mallett has a lot of stage time, and when he’s off stage he’s almost always in a quick costume change. There’s a lot that someone playing Elvis could do wrong, but everything about Mallett’s performance is right.

Gladys Presley (played by Noni McCallum) is critical to the story of Elvis, and McCallum definitely fits the brief, exuding motherly love and guidance. With little stage time, the way McCallum works with a young Elvis (played by one of four local boys who fit in perfectly on stage) gives the show a lot of heart. Meanwhile, Matt Heyward as Vernon Presley adds a lot to the show itself whilst giving the ayudience plenty of insight into how Elvis was shaped by his father. Annie Chiswell plays Priscilla Presley, and whilst her characters own arc isn’t so much a part of the show, Chiswell does enough win the audience over, giving us genuine frustration and anger as his well known indiscretions begin. One such indiscretion is Ann-Margaret (played by Kirby Burgess), whose dancing and singing are simply spectacular.

Ian Stenlake plays manager Colonel Parker, and whilst this portrayal may be less evil than Tom Hanks in the recent movie, Stenlake conveys a sinister air that adds to the Elvis tapestry. Ben Hall has an air of charisma as the iconic DJ (and infuential) Sam Phillips, whilst Presley’s band played by Aiden O’Cleirigh, Hanlon Innocent and Connor Morel convey their talent whilst also butting heads with Mallett’s Elvis to add to our understanding of the king.

Michael Ralph’s choreography is one of the highlights, with the moves throwing back to the 50s and 60s whilst being fluid, eye catching, and impressive. It’s also simply wonderful to see such a talented ensemble give it their all, and there is certainly a lot of talent going into this show about one man. Dan Potra’s set design is grand, and considering the many times and places that are covered is impressive on its own.

Produced by Elvis Presley Enterprises, ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION is not exactly hard-hitting, skipping entirely some parts of Elvis’ life whilst hardly touching on others. However, what is kept in makes for a captivating story, driven by the feeling given by those on stage. Mallett’s indefatigable performance, backed by a talented and energetic cast and jaw-dropping choreography mean that whether you love Elvis or don’t know much about him (or sit somewhere in between), there’s something in the show for you.

ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION is at Crown Theatre until June 2nd. Tickets and more information from ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Australia

Photos and video from ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Australia.

