Review Roundup: GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL World Premiere at Berkeley Rep

The world premiere of Galileo: A Rock Musical is now on stage Berkeley Rep now through Sunday, June 23, 2024.

When maverick scientist Galileo Galilei makes celestial observations that challenge humanity’s understanding of its place in the universe, he’s summoned to Rome to defend his discoveries before the most powerful religious institution in the world, which is facing a rebellion of its own. Galileo: A Rock Musical is an explosive collision of science and faith, truth and power.

The cast features Raúl Esparza as Galileo Galilei’, Jeremy Kushnier as Cardinal Maffeo Barberini,’ Madalynn Mathews as Virginia,’ Christian Magby as Alessandro Tarantola,” Javier Muñoz as Cardinal Morosini,’ and Bradley Dean as Cardinal Grasso.’

Rounding out the rest of the cast are (in alphabetical order): Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Michal Kolaczkowski, Claire Kwon, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Michael J. Mainwaring, Alexander Mendoza, Brian Ray Norris, Chase Peacock, Noah Plomgren, David Rowen, DeMone Seraphin, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, Zalah Brenae Vallien, and Adrian Villegas.

The creative team for Galileo includes Brian Usifer (Music Supervisor and Orchestrator), Roberto Sinha (Music Director), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras (Projections), Tom Watson (Wig, Hair, & Makeup), Ben Villegas Randle (Associate Director), T. Oliver Reid (Associate Choreographer), Jonathan Bauerfeld (Associate Music Director & Score Associate), Anna Grigo (Associate Scenic Design), Sarah Smith (Associate Costume Design), Vicki Bain (Associate Lighting Design), Kevin Kennedy (Associate Sound Design), Rick Steiger (Production Stage Manager), Amy Marsico (Stage Manager), Karen Evanouskas (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting).



Helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Galileo: A Rock Musical is written by two-time Emmy winner Danny Strong and features an original rock score and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak, with choreography by David Neumann.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Lily Janiak, SF Chronicle: Partially redeeming the production, directed by Michael Mayer, is the cast. Esparza has so much vocal power that, in a beat of silence after he sings, an echo has its own beginning, middle and end. Kushnier’s pellucid facial expressions write a whole novel from his character’s point of view, and his unearthly falsetto makes you believe in a world where grown men could have the admiring, unironic friendship of little boys. Mathews’ Virginia, with a rock star’s singe in her timbre, seems to sculpt a unique tower of breath for each note.

Steve Murray, BroadwayWorld: Galileo can use some editing (a song between Virginia and a novice in a convent scene is a dud) and there’s repetition in a few numbers. The story is not new (Berthold Brecht’s Life of Galileo), but a rock musical is the hip thing and given the timeliness of the debate between reality and ‘fake news,’ Galileo takes on added import.

Jay Barmann, SFist: Galileo could certainly be Broadway bound, and in the interim this bold, beautifully executed show should make waves across the Bay — it was still in previews when Berkeley Rep announced it had already been extended to June 23 due to popular demand. Like any show at this stage, it remains a work in progress, so bear that in mind.

