Broadway Green Alliance Will Host Spring 2024 E-Waste Recycling Drive Next Week

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is teaming up with 4THBIN for a Spring 2024 E-Waste Recycling Drive in the center of Times Square on May 22, 2024 from 11:00am – 2:00pm.
This drive is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans as a free resource to responsibly recycle their old electronics.
For shows, theatres, and industry members, the first hamper of e-waste is free with a suggested cost of $.50/pound after that for larger quantities. Members of the public and fans were also welcome to contribute up to 100 pounds.
Accepted Items
Not Accepted Items
