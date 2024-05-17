Broadway Green Alliance Will Host Spring 2024 E-Waste Recycling Drive Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is teaming up with 4THBIN for a Spring 2024 E-Waste Recycling Drive in the center of Times Square on May 22, 2024 from 11:00am – 2:00pm.

This drive is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans as a free resource to responsibly recycle their old electronics.

For shows, theatres, and industry members, the first hamper of e-waste is free with a suggested cost of $.50/pound after that for larger quantities. Members of the public and fans were also welcome to contribute up to 100 pounds.

Accepted Items

Computers & Peripherals

Electronic Cords

Fax Machines

CPU’s

Phones

Laptops

Printers

Combo TV & Computers

PDA’s & Pagers

Cameras

Other Data Containing Devices

Not Accepted Items

Light Bulbs

Batteries

Household Appliances

Air Conditioning Units

Power Tools

Coffee Machines

Medical Devices, such as X-rays

Learn more here.