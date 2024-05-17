Original Cast Recording of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Available Now on CD & Digital Platforms

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concord Theatricals Recordings has released the original cast recording of Here We Are, David Ives and Stephen Sondheim’s new musical, on CD and digital platforms worldwide. The album will be available on 2-LP, 180g baby blue vinyl on Friday, September 6.



Stream, download or purchase the album HERE.



The album features the cast of Joe Mantello’s celebrated world premiere production: Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce and Jeremy Shamos.



The album was produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven and Bill Rosenfield. Flahaven, who is Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord, worked with Sondheim for 25 years in various musical capacities, including on over a dozen albums, and won a GRAMMY Award® for producing the 2022 Broadway revival cast recording of Into the Woods. Rosenfield is responsible for the original recordings of Sondheim’s Assassins and Putting It Together, as well as over 60 other original cast recordings.



“We’re thrilled for everyone to get to hear this terrific show,” said Flahaven. “Every cast album is an opportunity to capture a unique live experience for posterity. Steve and his collaborators always brought us something new, and while he professed not to care about posterity, I hope we’ve made him proud.”



Here We Are (Original Cast Recording) has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, conducting a 14-piece orchestra. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. The album packaging was designed by Derek Bishop. Complete production credits can be found in the album booklet available for free download HERE.



Here We Are was produced at The Shed by Tom Kirdahy, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and The Stephen Sondheim Trust, and ran for 129 performances.



Album Track List:





1. Here We Are (Overture)

2. The Road 1 (Part 1)

3. The Road 1 (Part 2)

4. The Road 1 (Part 3)

5. Café Everything (Toast 1)

6. Waiter’s Song

7. The Road 2

8. Bistro à la Mode (Toast 2)

9. It Is What It Is

10. The Road 3

11. Osteria Zeno (Toast 3)

12. The Soldier’s Dream

13. The Road 4 (Part 1)

14. The Road 4 (Part 2)

15. Oh, Look, Here's The Embassy!

16. Bishop’s Song

17. End of Act One

18. Entr’acte

19. Digestion

20. Shine

21. Hesitation

22. Double Duet

23. Interlude 1: Marianne And The Bear

24. Interlude 2: Wandering

25. Interlude 3: Snow

26. Hesitation (Reprise)

27. Exit Music



Here We Are had its world premiere at The Shed's Griffin Theatre in New York City, which opened on October 22, 2023 and ended its limited engagement on January 24, 2024 after 105 performances. The production was directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

