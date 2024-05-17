Bernadette Peters Will Perform in Concert at Barrington Stage Company This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bernadette Peters will perform in concert at Barrington Stage Company, as part of its 30th Anniversary Celebration this summer. The performance is set for Tuesday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. on the Boyd-Quinson Stage.

Exclusive Donor Priority - May 16 through May 30

Donors of $3,000 or more will get exclusive access to purchase tickets first during this period. Current donors that wish to upgrade to this level or above and any new donors can make a gift at this level for the 30th Anniversary to get immediate access.

Priority Access - May 31 - June 6

Donors of $1,500 or more and current season ticket holders of 6 tickets or more will get access to purchase tickets during this period. Current donors that wish to upgrade to this level or above and any new donors can make a gift at this level for the 30th Anniversary to get access. Season tickets are no longer available for the season.

Public On Sale - June 7

Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 7.

Ticket prices range from $150 - $300. If you are interested in upgrading or making a donation to get access to tickets during the priority periods, please call the box office at 413.236.8888 (Tuesday - Friday, noon - 5pm or final curtain, Saturday & Sunday, noon - 3 or final curtain) or purchase online at BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.

Join Bernadette Peters, critically acclaimed star of stage, film, television and recordings, for a magical and inspiring evening of songs from the great music masters. The three-time Tony recipient and multi-award winner creates an intimate audience experience when she performs celebrated selections from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman and other legends. Come and enjoy the incomparable Bernadette for a one-of-a-kind evening of spell-binding songs that are certain to touch your heart.

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, four Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Best known for her work on stage and one of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette just concluded a highly successful West End debut in the Cameron Mackintosh production of Old Friends, celebrating the life and work of Stephen Sondheim. It was recently announced the production will transfer to Broadway for the 2025 season.

Bernadette has starred as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly!. She also starred in City Center’s Encores! Production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis. Prior to that, she starred on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters garnered both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She also won a Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes’ critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy, in Neil Simon’s The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack & Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods.

She also enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, most recently the Apple TV+ series, “High Desert” and a guest-starring role on the NBC-TV series, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” for which she earned an Emmy nomination. The popular series was made into a TV movie musical titled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” for The Roku Channel. Other TV appearances include “The CW’s “Katy Keene''; CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight”; and Amazon Prime’s Golden Globe winning series, “Mozart in the Jungle”.

Additional television credits include NBC-TV’s “Smash,” ABC-TV’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Ugly Betty’. In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in over 30 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in Pennies From Heaven. Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie, Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen’s Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, Coming Up Roses, The Broken Hearts Gallery and most recently, a surprise appearance in the popular Jonathan Larson biopic, tick, tick…BOOM!

Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her “pet project” Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals in the New York City and tri-state area.

The American Theater Wing honored her efforts and awarded her with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award which recognizes an individual from the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations, regardless of whether such organizations relate to the theatre.

This past November, while in London Bernadette presented West End Woofs, a sister organization to Broadway Barks that she co-hosted with her good friend, Elaine Paige. The event is the first of its kind in the UK that fostered a spirit of community among animal shelters and rescue groups.

She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children’s books: “Broadway Barks”, “Stella is a Star”, and “Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever”. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York and Los Angeles with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.