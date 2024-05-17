Video: Ben Platt Talks New York Residency at the Palace Theatre and Upcoming New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, Tony-Award-winning actor and singer Ben Platt stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to discuss his three-week New York residency and his upcoming album.

His residency will be at the recently closed Palace Theatre, running from May 28- June 15. Platt explains the significance of his performing there:

"It's a Broadway theater that back in the day was sort of like the pinnacle of the vaudeville circuit... then it became the spot for one-woman and one-man shows and residences: Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler. And then it's been closed for a long time and now they're bringing it back and they're letting me be the first one."

Also in the interview, he recalls how he came up with the title of his upcoming album, Honeymind, on a hike with his fiance after taking some chocolate mushrooms.

"We indulged in that and I was feeling quite loose and happy...I started to think about my love for him and what that does to my mental state. And I imagined the inside of my head (like you do when you're taking mushrooms) and I thought about all of these jagged things kind of jutting out and sharp corners and things that make you stressed and anxious...love doesn't take them away or make them disappear but coats them in something that makes it a little sweeter...obviously that felt like honey to me."

Watch the full interview now!

About Ben Platt

Tony, GRAMMY® and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt made his highly anticipated return to the New York Stage as Leo Frank in Parade at the City Center which transitioned to the Broadway stage. The riveting musical opened to rave reviews and led to Platt’s second Tony Award nomination. Most recently Ben starred in the film Theater Camp, which is co-written by Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Nick Lieberman inspired by their popular 2020 short film by the same name.

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released two albums previously – 2019’s Sing To Me and 2021’s Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.