MARY JANE Starring Rachel McAdams Extends For a Final Time

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a final extension for the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, starring Academy Award® nominee and Tony Award® nominee Rachel McAdams, and directed by Tony Award® nominee Anne Kauffman. The production will now play through Sunday, June 30 at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47thStreet).

Mary Jane recently received four Tony Award® nominations, including Amy Herzog for Best Play, Rachel McAdams for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, Anne Kauffman for Best Direction of a Play, and Leah Gelpe for Best Sound Design of a Play.

The cast of Mary Jane also features April Matthis (The Piano Lesson), Susan Pourfar (Tribes), Lily Santiago (“La Brea”), and Brenda Wehle (“The Gilded Age”).

Academy Award® nominee Rachel McAdams stars in the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog. Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

The creative team for Mary Jane includes Lael Jellinek (Set Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Leah Gelpe (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager).