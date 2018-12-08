Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/8/2018

Butz, Massey, and More Set For Paper Mill's Broadway Beats Hunger - 12/10/2018 Broadway's best will come together for the holidays to support the second annual Broadway Beats Hunger performance at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey on December 10th at 7PM.All proceeds raised will go directly to Summit Medical Group Foundation and Community FoodBank of New Jersey's joint initiative, Food, Health and Hope: An Answer to Diabetes,which is committed to reducing the impact of New Jersey's deadly diabetes epidemic.

