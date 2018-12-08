Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/8/2018

Dec. 8, 2018  
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 12/8/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.

Finding love in the darkest of places with a story that is told through verse. - 12/9/2018


Butz, Massey, and More Set For Paper Mill's Broadway Beats Hunger - 12/10/2018

Broadway's best will come together for the holidays to support the second annual Broadway Beats Hunger performance at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey on December 10th at 7PM.All proceeds raised will go directly to Summit Medical Group Foundation and Community FoodBank of New Jersey's joint initiative, Food, Health and Hope: An Answer to Diabetes,which is committed to reducing the impact of New Jersey's deadly diabetes epidemic.


Christopher Fitzgerald Returns To WAITRESS December 10 - 12/10/2018

The producers of the Broadway hit Waitress have announced that on December 10, Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald will return to the hit Broadway musical in the role of Ogie, the role he originated and earned a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in 2016. Ogie is currently played by Alex Wyse, who will play his final performance on December 9.


CARIBBEAN ACTORS UNITE FOR TRIBUTE TO TRINIDADIAN PLAYWRIGHT ZENO OBI CONSTANCE - 12/10/2018


THE PUBLIC AND PRIVATE DEATHS OF CAROL O’GRADY TO PLAYS PERFORMANCE RUN AT HERE - 12/13/2018


THE PROM Original Broadway Cast Recording Available 12/14; Hear the First Single Now! - 12/14/2018

It was announced today that the Original Broadway Cast Recording Of The Prom is set for digital release December 14th and physically January 11th.  Available for preorder now, the album is produced by Scott M. Riesett and Tony Award Nominee Matthew Sklar, with music by Sklar and lyrics by four-time Tony Award Nominee Chad Beguelin.


Dec. 14: Composer Reiko Füting Releases International Portrait Album distantSong on New Focus Recordings - 12/14/2018


