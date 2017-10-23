BWW's On This Day - October 23, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
The Last Match
The Portuguese Kid
Rags
M. Butterfly
Glengarry Glen Ross
This One's For the Girls
What We're Up Against
Red Roses, Green Gold
Knives in Hens
The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
Illyria
When Pigs Fly
Mean Girls
Stuffed
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
I of The Storm
Le Grand Mort
Fire
An Enemy of the People
From Here to Eternity
Prince of Broadway
The Honeymooners
Mary Jane
Freefall Frostbite
Alaxsxa | Alaska
Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
Bells Are Ringing
Time Alone
Ghost Quartet
Ace
Of Thee I Sing
Follies
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
CLOSING SOON:
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/1/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/2/17
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17
COMING UP: