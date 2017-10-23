BWW's On This Day - October 23, 2017

Oct. 23, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

The Last Match
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17

The Portuguese Kid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17

Rags
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/25/17

M. Butterfly
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/26/17

Glengarry Glen Ross
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/26/17

This One's For the Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/27/17

What We're Up Against
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/28/17

Red Roses, Green Gold
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17

When Pigs Fly
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17

Mean Girls
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/31/17

Stuffed
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/31/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

I of The Storm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

An Enemy of the People
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

From Here to Eternity
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

The Honeymooners
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Mary Jane
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 10/29/17

Freefall Frostbite
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Alaxsxa | Alaska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Bells Are Ringing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Time Alone
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Ghost Quartet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/31/17

Ace
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/1/17

Of Thee I Sing
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/2/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Anna Ziegler's THE LAST MATCH Opens at Roundabout
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Ayad Akhtar & Doug Hughes Chat JUNK as Part of LCT's Platform Series
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Jason Alexander Appears in MTC's World Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's THE PORTUGUESE KID
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Jason Alexander Stars in THE PORTUGUESE KID at MTC
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Lewis, Nettles and More Join Lea DeLaria in Concert at Birdland
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Mandy Gonzalez Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
NBC 4 Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Almost Like Praying' Tonight
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
THE PORTUGUESE KID, Starring Jason Alexander, Opens at MTC
Wednesday October 25, 2017:
Groff, Levy, Swenson and More Line Up for The Public's HAIR Benefit
Wednesday October 25, 2017:
Noll & More Sign on for 'BROADWAY BOUND' Part 2 at 54 Below
Wednesday October 25, 2017:
Osnes, Cuccioli & Young Featured on New ANGELS Cast Recording
Wednesday October 25, 2017:
Stars of COME FROM AWAY Set for 2017 StoryCorps Gala
Thursday October 26, 2017:
Danny Glover and June Angela Star in YOHEN in Los Angeles
Thursday October 26, 2017:
Margherita & Griffith Lead A SCYTHE OF TIME in Concert at 54 Below
Friday October 27, 2017:
Doyle, Hilty, Iglehart, Wolfe, Jenkins & More Will Take the Stage for NY Pops' 35th Season
Friday October 27, 2017:
Kyle Riabko Releases RICHARD RODGERS REIMAGINED Album
Friday October 27, 2017:
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's FALSETTOS
Saturday October 28, 2017:
Kelli O'Hara Headlines 2017 Gala at Axelrod Performing Arts Center
Saturday October 28, 2017:
Robbie Rozelle Returns to 54 Below in SONGS FROM INSIDE MY LOCKER
Saturday October 28, 2017:
Theresa Rebeck Workshops New Musical at Texas State
Saturday October 28, 2017:
WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Begins at WP Theater

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • HAMILTON's West End Marquee Will Leave You Feeling Satisfied
  • SHE LOVES ME Kicks Off 'Broadway's Best' Lineup Tonight on PBS
  • Broadway-Bound CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Aaron Tveit, Lora Lee Gayer & More Among 2017 Berkshire Theatre Award Nominees
  • Breaking: Get Your Date Now! THE PROM Will Dance to Broadway in 2018
  • BD Wong to Helm Ogunquit Playhouse's NYC Reading of MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS Musical
  • Scarlett Johansson Assembles the Avengers for OUR TOWN Benefit Reading with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com