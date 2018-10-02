BWW's On This Day - October 2, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Love's Labour's Lost
On Beckett
Renascence
The Glass Menagerie
Oklahoma!
Have a Nice Day
Popcorn Falls
The Winning Side
Mythic: A New Musical
The Height of the Storm
Midnight at the Never Get
My Parsifal Conductor
The Inheritance
Sakina's Restaurant
Fireflies
Apologia
A Bronx Tale
Mother of the Maid
Pamela's First Musical
Eugenius!
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
The Hurricane Party
Jekyll & Hyde
Have a Nice Day
Arabian Nights
Dust
Tootsie
I Was Most Alive with You
Taj Express
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Glass Menagerie
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
The Heart of Rock & Roll
The Evolution of Mann
Strictly Ballroom
The True
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Hello, Dolly!
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/5/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(West End - 0)
opening 10/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/16/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/17/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll'd
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/6/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18
Wednesday October 3, 2018:
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Announces Performance to Benefit Actors Fund
Thursday October 4, 2018:
Slater, Gehling, & More Will Perform The Music & Lyrics Of Drew Gasparini
Friday October 5, 2018:
IDINA: LIVE Will Be Released October 5th
Sunday October 7, 2018:
Aretha Franklin Will Be Celebrated At Feinstein's/54 Below
Monday October 8, 2018:
Borle to Make New York Directorial Debut With POPCORN FALLS
Tuesday October 9, 2018:
Levy, and Chanler-Berat & More Join THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT
Tuesday October 9, 2018:
Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, and More to Lead Second Stage's DAYS OF RAGE
