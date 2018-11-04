BWW's On This Day - November 4, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Usual Girls
The Thanksgiving Play
Natural Shocks
Eve's Song
King Kong
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Thom Pain (based on nothing)
Mike Birbiglia's The New One
The Other Josh Cohen
My One and Only
A Chorus Line
Wild Goose Dreams
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
The Prom
Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Downstairs
Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
On Beckett
Midnight at the Never Get
The Winning Side
What The Constitution Means to Me
Mary and Max
Wise Children
The Nap
Oklahoma!
Black Light
Fireflies
Sakina's Restaurant
James and the Giant Peach
My One and Only
Renascence
Ordinary Days
India Pale Ale
Bernhardt/Hamlet
A Chorus Line
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
American Son
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/7/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/8/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 11/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/15/18
(West End - 0)
opening 11/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/19/18
CLOSING SOON:
Smokey Joe's Cafe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18
(Canada - 2018)
closing 11/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18
Monday November 5, 2018:
Broadway Community Will Celebrate the Life of Thomas Meehan
Friday November 9, 2018:
Michael Longoria Will Release Christmas Album
Sunday November 11, 2018:
Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre
COMING UP: