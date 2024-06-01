CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Cabaret playing on Broadway?

Cabaret is running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre, located at 245 W 52nd St.

How do I get to Cabaret on Broadway?

The August Wilson Theatre is one of the northern-most Broadway theatres, but is still just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are 7th Ave (B, D, E), 50th St (1), and 50th St (A, C, E).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Cabaret open on Broadway?

Cabaret began previews at the August Wilson Theatre on April 1, 2024 and opened on April 21, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.

This is the fourth Broadway revival of Cabaret. The original production opened on November 20, 1966.

Is Cabaret playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The musical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions. Before Broadway, it had its world premiere in London's West End in 2021.

What is Cabaret based on?

Cabaret is based on the 1951 play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten, which was based on the 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood.

What is Cabaret about?

Set in 1930s Berlin, Cabaret revolves around the vibrant Kit Kat Klub, where the enigmatic Emcee and dazzling performer Sally Bowles captivate audiences. As American writer Cliff Bradshaw arrives in the city, he becomes entangled in a passionate affair with Sally amidst the rising tide of Nazism. The musical explores themes of love, decadence, and the ominous political changes that threaten to alter their lives forever.

Who wrote Cabaret?

Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. This revival featured direction by Rebecca Frecknall and choreography by Julia Cheng.

How long is Cabaret?

Cabaret is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

What is the Prologue?

As audiences arrive, they are invited to explore the Kit Kat Club and discover a world inhabited by movement, music, and sensuality that spans a century from 2024 New York City to 1929 Germany. The Prologue begins when the house opens, approximately 75 minutes before the curtain time listed on your ticket.

Read more about the Prologue.

What days of the week does Cabaret play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Cabaret?

Characters in Cabaret include: Sally Bowles, the Emcee, Cliff Bradshaw, Fraulein Schneider, Herr Schultz, Ernst Ludwig, and Fraulein Kost.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Cabaret?

The 2024 Broadway revival cast includes: Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, Bebe Neuwirth, Ato Blankson-Wood, Steven Skybell, Henry Gottfried, and Natascia Diaz.

Is the original cast still in Cabaret?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in Cabaret.

What songs are in Cabaret?

Musical numbers in Cabaret include:

"Willkommen" – Emcee and the Company

"So What?" – Fräulein Schneider

"Don't Tell Mama" – Sally and the Girls

"Mein Herr" – Sally and compnay

"Perfectly Marvelous" – Sally and Cliff

"Two Ladies" – Emcee and Two Ladies

"It Couldn't Please Me More (A Pineapple)" – Fräulein Schneider and Herr Schultz

"Tomorrow Belongs to Me" – Emcee and Waiters

"Maybe This Time" – Sally

"Sitting Pretty" – Emcee and company

"Money" – Emcee and the Cabaret Girls

"Married" – Fräulein Schneider and Herr Schultz

"Tomorrow Belongs to Me" (Reprise) – Fräulein Kost, Ernst Ludwig and Guests

"Entr'acte" / "Kickline" – Emcee and the Girls

"If You Could See Her" – Emcee

"What Would You Do?" – Fräulein Schneider

"I Don't Care Much" – Emcee

"Cabaret" – Sally

"Willkommen (Reprise)" / "Finale Ultimo" – Emcee, Cliff, and Company

Does Cabaret have a cast recording?

Sort of. Though there is no Broadway cast recording for this revival, Eddie Redmayne is featured in the London cast recording, which was recorded live in 2021:

Did Cabaret win any awards?

Cabaret was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including:

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Eddie Redmayne)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Gayle Rankin)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Steven Skybell)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Bebe Neuwirth)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Tom Scutt)

Best Costume Design of a Musical (Tom Scutt)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Isabella Byrd)

Best Sound Design of a Musical (Nick Lidster for Autograph).

Check out the musical's full Tony Awards history.

Can I bring my child to Cabaret?

Cabaret is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Cabaret?

You can get tickets to Cabaret and every other Broadway show here.

Does Cabaret have a lottery?

Yes! Participants will have a chance to enter to win $25 tickets via the Lucky Seat platform. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery. For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the day before the performance with winners being selected beginning at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. For weekend performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the Friday before, with winner selection following at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. Winners will have a limited window in which to purchase and claim their tickets, so those entering are encouraged to keep an eye on the drawing on the dates they have entered. Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Cabaret!