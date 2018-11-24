BWW's On This Day - November 24, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Hard Problem
Celebrity Autobiography
Noura
A Sign of the Times
The Dead, 1904
The Tricky Part
A Connecticut Christmas Carol
The Box of Delights
The Band
The Emperor's Nightingale
The Cher Show
The Messiah
True West
Fiddler on the Roof
The Cane
Network
The Convert
The Merry Wives of Windsor
Heathers: The Musical
Soldier On
The Drowsy Chaperone
Days of Rage
Popcorn Falls
Natural Shocks
Mythic: A New Musical
Fiddler on the Roof
The Height of the Storm
The Thanksgiving Play
Thom Pain (based on nothing)
Eve's Song
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
Springsteen on Broadway
Lewiston & Clarkston
Apologia
Wild Goose Dreams
The Emperor's Nightingale
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/25/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/27/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 11/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/1/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/3/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/3/18
(West End - 0)
opening 12/4/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/5/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/6/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/6/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/7/18
CLOSING SOON:
Ear for Eye
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/24/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/30/18
(West End - 0)
closing 12/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
Sunday November 25, 2018:
POPCORN FALLS Announces November 25 Closing Date
Monday November 26, 2018:
CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Begins Monday, Digital Lottery Announced
Monday November 26, 2018:
Matthew Broderick Joins Lineup for CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY, Nov 26
Wednesday November 28, 2018:
Chilina Kennedy Led A SIGN OF THE TIMES to Premiere in Delaware
Friday November 30, 2018:
New Repertory Theatre To Stage Gender-Bent Production Of 1776
COMING UP: