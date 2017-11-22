BWW's On This Day - November 22, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Jersey Boys
Annie
The Snowman
Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
Kris Kringle The Musical
The Winter's Tale
20th Century Blues
The Fountainhead
An Act of God
Meteor Shower
The Parisian Woman
The Dead, 1904
Madeline's Christmas
Antony and Cleopatra
Derren Brown: Underground
Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
It's a Wonderful Life
Five Guys Named Moe
Of Kith and Kin
Romantic Trapezoid
Too Heavy For Your Pocket
Time and the Conways
Uncommon Sense
Illyria
Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
Labour of Love
The Red Lion
Saint George and the Dragon
Miss Julie
Levi! A New Musical
The New World
The Fountainhead
Escape to Margaritaville
Mean Girls
People, Places & Things
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Gruffalo's Child
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/28/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/29/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17
CLOSING SOON:
Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
