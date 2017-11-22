BWW's On This Day - November 22, 2017

Nov. 22, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Gruffalo's Child
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

Everybody's Talking About Jamie
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

Jersey Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

Annie
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

The Snowman
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/23/17

Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17

Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17

The Winter's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17

20th Century Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17

The Fountainhead
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/28/17

An Act of God
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/28/17

Meteor Shower
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/29/17

The Parisian Woman
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17

The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17

Madeline's Christmas
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17

Antony and Cleopatra
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17

Derren Brown: Underground
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17

Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/2/17

It's a Wonderful Life
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Of Kith and Kin
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Too Heavy For Your Pocket
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Time and the Conways
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Uncommon Sense
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Labour of Love
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The Red Lion
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Saint George and the Dragon
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Miss Julie
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Levi! A New Musical
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The New World
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The Fountainhead
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Mean Girls
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

People, Places & Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

COMING UP:

Friday November 24, 2017:
Andrew Keenan-Bolger Plays Title Role in 'KRIS KRINGLE' at Town Hall
Friday November 24, 2017:
KRIS KRINGLE with Rigby & Myers, Brings Christmas Magic to Town Hall
Friday November 24, 2017:
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN
Saturday November 25, 2017:
Constantine Maroulis Stars in 'BULLDOZER', Beginning Off-Broadway
Sunday November 26, 2017:
Israel Museum Presents Goldvicht's HOUSE OF LIFE, 5/9-11/26
Monday November 27, 2017:
PHANTOM's James Barbour Performs at HANYC's Hospitality Gala
Monday November 27, 2017:
Songwriter Shaina Taub Honored with 2017 Fred Ebb Award
Tuesday November 28, 2017:
DeRosa & Walton Join Turner in AN ACT OF GOD at George Street
Tuesday November 28, 2017:
Kathleen Turner Plays the Almighty in AN ACT OF GOD at George Street
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
Carmen Cusack Reprises Role in BRIGHT STAR at the Curran
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
GREAT COMET's Malloy & Chavkin Win Smithsonian's 2017 Ingenuity Award
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
Hoty, Pedi, Walsh & More Bring WOMEN OF THE YEAR to 54 Below
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
Leslie Odom Jr. Performs NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tonight
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
Michael Feinstein Comes 'HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS' at Feinstein's at the Nikko
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
New Musical Adaptation of HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE Comes to Seattle

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


