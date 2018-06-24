BWW's On This Day - June 24, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Log Cabin
Cyprus Avenue
Promises, Promises
Carmen Jones
Songs for a New World
Singin' In the Rain
The Sound Inside
Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
Knights of the Rose
Black Sparta
The King and I
Fiddler on the Roof
It Happened in Key West
Alice By Heart
The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
A Monster Calls
The House That Will Not Stand
Three Tall Women
Othello
Woman and Scarecrow
Frankenstein: A New Musical
Promises, Promises
The Wiz
Kiss Me, Kate
Jagged Little Pill
Springsteen on Broadway
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Turn of the Screw
Songs for a New World
The Moderate Soprano
Sea Wall
Daisy Pulls it Off
Escape to Margaritaville
Half Time
This Ain't No Disco
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Cake
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/28/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/4/18
(West End - 0)
opening 7/4/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/5/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Beast in the Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/25/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 0)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
Monday June 25, 2018:
Laura Benanti Will Host the Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards
Monday June 25, 2018:
'Indoor Boys' Starring Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse Will Return For Season Two
Monday June 25, 2018:
10th Annual JIMMY AWARDS
Monday June 25, 2018:
Glick, Pace, Ruffalo, and More to Lead Reading of Larry Kramer's THE DESTINY OF ME
Monday June 25, 2018:
John Cariani, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jessica Fontanta, & Santino Fontana Lead Transport Group's PROMISES, PROMISES
Monday June 25, 2018:
The Legendary Chita Rivera to Play 92Y This June!
Wednesday June 27, 2018:
Corbin Bleu and More Announced for The Muny's Singin' In The Rain
Wednesday June 27, 2018:
Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein & More to Star in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Friday June 29, 2018:
Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, and More Star in Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO
