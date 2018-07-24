BWW's On This Day - July 24, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Chinese Lady
James and the Giant Peach
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
My Life on a Diet
Little Orphan Danny
Head Over Heels
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Gypsy
Annie
Twelfth Night
Broken Wings
Carmen La Cubana
Little Shop of Horrors
Cyrano
Meet Me In St. Louis
West Side Story
Be More Chill
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Red
The Damned
As You Like It
A Doll's House, Part 2
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
Tartuffe
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Tempest
Little Orphan Danny
The Humans
Annie
Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
Cyprus Avenue
The Waves
Teenage Dick
Gypsy
Broken Wings
Heathers: The Musical
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Spamilton: An American Parody
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/24/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/25/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/26/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 7/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/31/18
(West End - 0)
opening 8/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/3/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/3/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
opening 8/4/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/9/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/13/18
CLOSING SOON:
Annie
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(London - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 7/29/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 7/29/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 8/2/18
(West End - 0)
closing 8/4/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/4/18
Thursday July 26, 2018:
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer
Friday July 27, 2018:
George Salazar And Joe Iconis Album TWO-PLAYER GAME to Drop 7/27
Monday July 30, 2018:
Lopez, Tartaglia, and More to Reunite for AVENUE Q 15th Anniversary Concert
Tuesday July 31, 2018:
Cast Members Boyd, Morgan & Taylor Return to SWEENEY for Final Weeks
