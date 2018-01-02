BWW's On This Day - January 2, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Disco Pigs
The Way of the World
Strangers in Between
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Lady Windermere's Fan
Mary Stuart
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Hamlet
The Birthday Party
Julius Caesar
The Homecoming Queen
Miles for Mary
Party Face
Beginning
The Outsider
You Got Older
Annie
Twelfth Night
Heisenberg
Christmas with the Rat Pack
Ink
La Boheme
Stomp
Spamilton: An American Parody
Junk
The Gruffalo's Child
The Wolves
A Very Hungry Caterpillar
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
The Dead, 1904
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Miss Saigon
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/9/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/9/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/23/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/24/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 1/25/18
CLOSING SOON:
Slava's Snowshow
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/4/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(West End - 1994)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
Wednesday January 3, 2018:
GLEE's Heather Morris and More Star in ANNIE at SMTC
Saturday January 6, 2018:
Jordan, Ebersole & Jones Join Rudetsky Onstage in Fort Lauderdale
Monday January 8, 2018:
Andre De Shields Stars in Robert O'Hara's MANKIND Off-Broadway
Monday January 8, 2018:
O'Hara-Led COSI FAN TUTTE & More Among 2018 'Works & Process' Lineup
Monday January 8, 2018:
Riedel, Fairchild Set for 2017 Clive Barnes Awards
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Greg Pierce's CARDINAL Begins at Second Stage
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Kristine Nielsen Stars in Theresa Rebeck's New Comedy in D.C.
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
New Rumpelstiltskin Audiobook Musical 'SPIN' Released
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Paxton Whitehead Leads HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES at Florida Rep
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Photo: First Look - Corbin Bleu Guests on THE MIDDLE, Tonight on ABC
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Washburn & Malloy's LITTLE BUNNY FOO FOO Begins in Louisville
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Disco Pigs
The Way of the World
Strangers in Between
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Lady Windermere's Fan
Mary Stuart
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Hamlet
The Birthday Party
Julius Caesar
The Homecoming Queen
Miles for Mary
Party Face
Beginning
The Outsider
You Got Older
Annie
Twelfth Night
Heisenberg
Christmas with the Rat Pack
Ink
La Boheme
Stomp
Spamilton: An American Parody
Junk
The Gruffalo's Child
The Wolves
A Very Hungry Caterpillar
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
The Dead, 1904
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Miss Saigon
COMING UP: