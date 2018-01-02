BWW's On This Day - January 2, 2018

Jan. 2, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18

Disco Pigs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/9/18

The Way of the World
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/9/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18

Lady Windermere's Fan
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18

Mary Stuart
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

The Snowy Day and Other Stories
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/14/18

Hamlet
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18

The Birthday Party
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18

Julius Caesar
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18

The Homecoming Queen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18

Miles for Mary
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18

Party Face
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18

Beginning
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/23/18

The Outsider
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/24/18

You Got Older
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 1/25/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Slava's Snowshow
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/4/18

Annie
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/6/18

Heisenberg
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18

Christmas with the Rat Pack
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18

Ink
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18

La Boheme
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18

Stomp
(West End - 1994)
closing 1/7/18

Spamilton: An American Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/18

Junk
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18

The Gruffalo's Child
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/7/18

The Wolves
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18

A Very Hungry Caterpillar
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/7/18

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18

Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18

The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18

Miss Saigon
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18

COMING UP:

Wednesday January 3, 2018:
GLEE's Heather Morris and More Star in ANNIE at SMTC
Saturday January 6, 2018:
Jordan, Ebersole & Jones Join Rudetsky Onstage in Fort Lauderdale
Monday January 8, 2018:
Andre De Shields Stars in Robert O'Hara's MANKIND Off-Broadway
Monday January 8, 2018:
O'Hara-Led COSI FAN TUTTE & More Among 2018 'Works & Process' Lineup
Monday January 8, 2018:
Riedel, Fairchild Set for 2017 Clive Barnes Awards
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Greg Pierce's CARDINAL Begins at Second Stage
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Kristine Nielsen Stars in Theresa Rebeck's New Comedy in D.C.
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
New Rumpelstiltskin Audiobook Musical 'SPIN' Released
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Paxton Whitehead Leads HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES at Florida Rep
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Photo: First Look - Corbin Bleu Guests on THE MIDDLE, Tonight on ABC
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Washburn & Malloy's LITTLE BUNNY FOO FOO Begins in Louisville

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Happy Tails: CATS Takes Final Jellicle Pounce on Broadway Tonight!
  • Performers from ALADDIN, SCHOOL OF ROCK & More Headline New Year's Eve Bash at Tony DiNapoli
  • Best of the Best: The Theatre that Ruled 2017
  • Photo Flash: Inside Gleb's Dressing Room, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
  • THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE to End Off-Broadway Adventure After Nearly Six Years
  • VIDEO: Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Performs Live on GMA

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com