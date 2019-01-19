BWW's On This Day - January 19, 2019

Jan. 19, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
SIX
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/19/19

Cats
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Notre Dame de Paris
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19

The Courtroom
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/23/19

True West
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19

A Modest Proposal
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/25/19

Home, I'm Darling
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/26/19

Ever After
(Regional (US) - 2019)
opening 1/26/19

Carmelina
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19

Rent: Live
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19

Leave to Remain
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19

9 to 5
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19

God Said This
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/29/19

The Shadow of a Gunman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/30/19

Superhero
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/31/19

My Very Own British Invasion
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
opening 1/31/19

All About Eve
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/2/19

 CLOSING SOON:
The Inheritance
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

Summer and Smoke
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

Romeo and Juliet
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

School of Rock
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/20/19

Mike Birbiglia's The New One
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/20/19

The Cane
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

Hadestown
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

The Convert
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

The Waverly Gallery
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
(West End - 0)
closing 1/27/19

Notre Dame de Paris
(West End - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

American Son
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Blue Ridge
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

The Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Rent: Live
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

A Modest Proposal
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

The Courtroom
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/1/19

Don Quixote
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/2/19

COMING UP:

Sunday January 20, 2019:
Breaking: Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Conclude Broadway Run in January
Friday January 25, 2019:
Broadway Records Announces BULLDOZER Original Cast Recording

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Jessica Sherman, Stephanie La Rochelle, and More Join the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Toronto - Full Cast Announced!
  • HELLO, DOLLY! UK Run Sounding Unlikely
  • Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE Musical Will Get NYC Reading in February
  • Tony Hawk Set To Develop Musical Adaptation Of the Novel SLAM, Aiming For Broadway in 2020
  • Photo Flash: A Loverly First Look at Danny Burstein & Christian Dante White in MY FAIR LADY!
  • Sutton Foster Returns To Cafe Carlyle in June

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE