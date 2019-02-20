BWW's On This Day - February 20, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Price of Thomas Scott
Tartuffe
We Are The Tigers
Equus
Fiddler on the Roof
Lolita, My Love
Hurricane Diane
Marys Seacole
Alice By Heart
The Passengers
Superhero
Admissions
The Twilight Zone
The Cake
A Hundred Words for Snow
Dear Evan Hansen
Waitress
Fleabag
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
Pinter at the Pinter
The Wider Earth
The Mortality Machine
The Passengers
Caroline, or Change
Black is the Color of My Voice
Freestyle Love Supreme
My Very Own British Invasion
Lolita, My Love
A Man for All Seasons
Fiddler on the Roof
Choir Boy
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Hurricane Diane
Spaceman
Mies Julie
The Dance of Death
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Play That Goes Wrong
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/23/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/24/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/25/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/26/19
(Immersive - 2019)
opening 2/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/28/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/28/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/4/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/5/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/5/19
(Toronto - 2019)
opening 3/5/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/7/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19
CLOSING SOON:
God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/23/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/24/19
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/24/19
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/28/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/2/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/2/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/9/19
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
Monday February 25, 2019:
Idina Menzel Joins Roundabout Spring Gala, Honoring John Lithgow
Monday February 25, 2019:
Kilgore, Damiano, And Sengbloh to Join Scott Alan At Birdland
Tuesday February 26, 2019:
THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, & More Will Take Part in Kids' Night On Broadway
COMING UP: