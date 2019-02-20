BWW's On This Day - February 20, 2019

Feb. 20, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Play That Goes Wrong
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19

The Price of Thomas Scott
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19

Tartuffe
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

We Are The Tigers
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

Equus
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

Fiddler on the Roof
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/23/19

Hurricane Diane
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/24/19

Marys Seacole
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/25/19

Alice By Heart
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/26/19

The Passengers
(Immersive - 2019)
opening 2/27/19

Superhero
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/28/19

Admissions
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/28/19

The Twilight Zone
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/4/19

The Cake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

A Hundred Words for Snow
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

Dear Evan Hansen
(Toronto - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

Waitress
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/7/19

Fleabag
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19

 CLOSING SOON:
God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/21/19

The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19

Pinter at the Pinter
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/23/19

The Wider Earth
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/24/19

The Mortality Machine
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/24/19

The Passengers
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/28/19

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/2/19

Black is the Color of My Voice
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/2/19

Freestyle Love Supreme
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

My Very Own British Invasion
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

A Man for All Seasons
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Fiddler on the Roof
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/9/19

Choir Boy
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Hurricane Diane
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Spaceman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Mies Julie
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

The Dance of Death
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

COMING UP:

Monday February 25, 2019:
Idina Menzel Joins Roundabout Spring Gala, Honoring John Lithgow
Monday February 25, 2019:
Kilgore, Damiano, And Sengbloh to Join Scott Alan At Birdland
Tuesday February 26, 2019:
THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, & More Will Take Part in Kids' Night On Broadway

Related Articles

NETWORK Extends Broadway Run Through June

NETWORK Extends Broadway Run Through June

Gyllenhaal Stopped Performance To Give Water to Audience Member

Gyllenhaal Stopped Performance To Give Water to Audience Member

Reviews: What Did the Critics Think of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG?

Reviews: What Did the Critics Think of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG?

Wake Up 2/20: PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens Off-Bway, & More!

Wake Up 2/20: PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens Off-Bway, & More!

More Hot Stories For You

  • BE MORE CHILL Breaks House Record In First Week On Broadway
  • THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical Will Hold Reading in London
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Paper Mill's MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION
  • Original St. Ann's Cast Members Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, and More Will Lead Broadway Run of OKLAHOMA!
  • Josh Young and Emily Padgett Announce Birth of Baby Girl
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in London

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE