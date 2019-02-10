BWW's On This Day - February 10, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
God Shows Up
Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway
Daddy
Freestyle Love Supreme
Sea Wall
A Life
Spaceman
Come From Away
The Scarlet Pimpernel
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Merrily We Roll Along
Follies
Only Fools and Horses
The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
The Play That Goes Wrong
Tartuffe
We Are The Tigers
Lolita, My Love
Behind the Sheet
The Music Man
Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway
God Said This
True West
Leave to Remain
Eddie and Dave
Paradise Square
Ever After
The Day Before Spring
The Scarlet Pimpernel
Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!
God Shows Up
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
Pinter at the Pinter
The Wider Earth
Black is the Color of My Voice
Freestyle Love Supreme
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Light
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/11/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/12/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/12/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/14/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/14/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/17/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/18/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/18/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/19/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/19/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/23/19
CLOSING SOON:
Call Me Madam
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/10/19
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/11/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/15/19
(West End - 0)
closing 2/16/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/16/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
(Regional (US) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/18/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/18/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/23/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/24/19
(West End - 0)
closing 3/2/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
Monday February 11, 2019:
Benanti and More Will Sing at Immigrant Families Benefit
Monday February 11, 2019:
Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE Will Get NYC Reading
Monday February 11, 2019:
Williamstown Theatre Fest Gala to Ft. an Evening with Audra McDonald
Thursday February 14, 2019:
KISS ME KATE to Begin February 14 at Studio 54; Full Creative Team
Thursday February 14, 2019:
Prince, Milligan, & More Will Perform at Gala To Benefit Gay Men's Chorus
