BWW's On This Day - December 3, 2017

Dec. 3, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Once On This Island
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17

It's a Wonderful Life
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17

Downtown Race Riot
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17

SpongeBob SquarePants
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/4/17

Hundred Days
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/4/17

The Grinning Man
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/5/17

La Boheme
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/6/17

Cross That River
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/6/17

Titus Andronicus
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/7/17

BLKS
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 12/7/17

An Enchanted Evening: A Night With Oscar Hammerstein II
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/8/17

Oy Vey In a Manger Starring The Kinsey Sicks
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/10/17

Damn Yankees
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17

Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17

The Children
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/12/17

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

Christmas with the Rat Pack
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
opening 12/13/17

Elf The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Escape to Margaritaville
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Mean Girls
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

People, Places & Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

The Toxic Avenger
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Oedipus El Rey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Office Hour
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Hadestown
(Canada - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

What We're Up Against
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Jekyll & Hyde
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/6/17

Othello
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/8/17

Torch Song
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/9/17

Venus in Fur
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/9/17

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

The Portuguese Kid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Rags
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

A Deal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Madeline's Christmas
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Actually
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

COMING UP:

Monday December 4, 2017:
2017 Mimi Awards Celebrate Top American Playwrights
Monday December 4, 2017:
Altomare, Mueller & More Join Rivera for Art Attack Benefit Concert
Monday December 4, 2017:
Anderson & Petty Host 'WISH' Holiday Concert to Benefit Housing Works
Monday December 4, 2017:
Ben Vereen Joins Chita Rivera for Art Attack Benefit at Birdland
Monday December 4, 2017:
Benanti, Schumer & More Appear at BC/EFA's 2017 GYPSY OF THE YEAR
Monday December 4, 2017:
BIV Brings RISE UP! Holiday Concert to The Sheen Center
Monday December 4, 2017:
Broadway's Brightest Shine A Light On LGBTQ Suicide With New Musical
Monday December 4, 2017:
Bryce Pinkham and More Set for Zara Aina's 'BIG OL' FANCY PANTS' Benefit
Monday December 4, 2017:
Chita Rivera Headlines Art Attack Benefit at Birdland
Monday December 4, 2017:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Rachel Bay Jones Performs at Food Allergy Ball
Monday December 4, 2017:
Industry Reading Set for Country Music's Clint Black's Christmas Musical
Monday December 4, 2017:
Kaye, Lewis, Ruffelle, Sieber & More Set for York's 2017 Hammerstein Gala
Monday December 4, 2017:
Laura Bell Bundy & More Set for BROADWAY BEATS HUNGER at Paper Mill
Monday December 4, 2017:
Light, Williams and More Join RIGHT BEFORE I GO. Benefit
Monday December 4, 2017:
Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates THE MAGIC MISFITS at Symphony Space
Monday December 4, 2017:
RIGHT BEFORE I GO. Benefit for Suicide Awareness
Monday December 4, 2017:
Sargent, Kellogg & Vincent Headline NYTB Reading of OSWALD
Monday December 4, 2017:
Sparks, Buckley & More Headline ONE NIGHT WITH THE STARS at MSG
Monday December 4, 2017:
York Theatre Company Hosts Star-Studded 2017 Oscar Hammerstein Gala
Tuesday December 5, 2017:
Tuesday December 5, 2017:
Barry Manilow Brings 'A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS' to Chicago

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Michael Feinstein and Liza Minnelli to Hit the Stage Together in Las Vegas
  • Photo Flash: Still Goin' Strong! HELLO, DOLLY! Celebrates Bette Midler's Birthday
  • South Korea's OD Company Sets Course for Broadway with TITANIC Revival
  • VIDEO: First Look - Bernadette Peters & More on CAROL BURNETT 50THÂ ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
  • John Cariani, Jason Danieley, Santino Fontana, Marc Kudisch, Julia Murney, Bryce Pinkham and More to Battle Windmills in Transport Group's MAN OF LA MANCHA
  • David Alan Grier, Ken Jeong & PRETTYMUCH Join FOX's A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com