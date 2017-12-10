BWW's On This Day - December 10, 2017

Dec. 10, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Oy Vey In a Manger Starring The Kinsey Sicks
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/10/17

Damn Yankees
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17

Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17

The Children
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/12/17

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

Christmas with the Rat Pack
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
opening 12/13/17

Elf The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

A Very Hungry Caterpillar
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/14/17

Wilde Creatures
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/15/17

Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/15/17

Farinelli and the King
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17

A Regular Little Houdini
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17

Slava's Snowshow
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/18/17

A Woman of No Importance
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/18/17

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/19/17

Hamilton
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/21/17

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17

 CLOSING SOON:
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

The Portuguese Kid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Rags
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

A Deal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Madeline's Christmas
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Actually
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Damn Yankees
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/11/17

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/11/17

Pride and Prejudice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/15/17

Faulty Towers the Dining Experience
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/16/17

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Winter's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Home Place
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Mad Ones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Harry Clarke
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

An Enchanted Evening: A Night With Oscar Hammerstein II
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


