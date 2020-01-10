BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Laura Osnes In Concert In Scottsdale, Arizona!

Get ready because we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tony nominee Laura Osnes in concert with Seth Rudetsky! The winner will receive two tickets to the concert on January 24, 2020 at The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona. The contest will run now through January 17th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Laura Osnes has starred in the Broadway productions of Grease as Sandy, South Pacific as Nellie Forbush, Anything Goes as Hope Harcourt, and Bonnie and Clyde as Bonnie Parker, for which she received a Tony Award® nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She also starred in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway, for which she received a Drama Desk® Award and her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She has performed in concerts and cabarets with Michael Feinstein, the New York Philharmonic, the New York Pops, and the Pasadena Pops, in addition to appearing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Cafe Carlyle, 54 Below, NJPAC, Las Vegas Smith Center, and the LA County Arboretum.

Get tickets to see Laura Osnes with Seth Rudetsky at The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with tickets tickets starting at $45 here!





