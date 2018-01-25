Asolo Rep Fellowships and Apprenticeships, Classes to Start your Acting Career, and More in this Week's BWW Classifieds 1/25

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/25/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Start your NYC acting career on the right foot!

Nervous about all of the logistics about moving to NYC to start your acting career? The NYC Actor's Orientation can help. Created for actors pursuing theater and musical theater careers, the NYC Actor's Orientation will teach you everything you need to know about beginning your career in NYC that is never discussed in acting class. Where are the audition studios? How do you find auditions?What is an EPA, ECC or Open Call and how do they work? How much money do I need and how do I create a... (more)

Internships: 18-19 Directing Fellows

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks applicants for its 2018-2019 season Fellowships as part of its Career Development Program. Asolo Repertory Theatre's Career Development Program is designed to provide real world experience to recent college graduates to prepare them for a career in the arts and non-profit sectors. Participants have come to Asolo Rep from as near as our own back yard and as far away as Europe. Training under the guidance of ... (more)

Internships: 18-19 Apprenticeships

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks applicants for its 2018-2019 season Apprenticeships as part of its Career Development Program. Asolo Repertory Theatre's Career Development Program is designed to provide real world experience to recent college graduates to prepare them for a career in the arts and non-profit sectors. Participants have come to Asolo Rep from as near as our own back yard and as far away as Europe. Training under the guidance... (more)

New Plays: Troy Foundry Theatre Accepting New Play Submissions for Dark Day Mondays Free Reading Series

Internships: Press Intern

The Hess Collective is looking for a smart, enthusiastic and engaged press and social media intern to join our team for our upcoming production of LOVE TRADE at La MaMa. Responsibilities include: • Coordination of outreach to media outlets and individual arts writers • Assist in developing pitches to press and media • Support in creating press releases and press kits about company & events • Greeting press at events • Social media outreach • Research and fact-checking for inquiring... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Master Carpenter at Bay Street 2018 Summer Season

Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor, NY seeks an Master Carpenter for the upcoming Summer 2018 Season. Bay Street is a professional Regional theatre company with a 299-seat mainstage situated on Long Wharf, in Sag Harbor, NY. Bay Street works with professional directors, designers, playwrights, and actors from New York City and around the country. The Mainstage productions for this season are the world premiere of FELLOW TRAVELERS (May 29 - June 17), FROST/NIXON (June 26 - July 22), EVITA (July 3... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director At Bay Street Theater 2018 Summer Season

Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor, NY seeks an Assistant Technical Director for the upcoming Summer 2018 Season. Bay Street is a professional Regional theatre company with a 299-seat mainstage situated on Long Wharf, in Sag Harbor, NY. Baystreet works with professional directors, designers, playwrights, and actors from New York City and around the country. The Mainstage productions for this season are the world premiere of FELLOW TRAVELERS (May 29 - June 17), FROST/NIXON (June 26 - July 22), EVI... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Scenic Charge At Bay Street Theater 2018 Summer Season

Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor, NY seeks a Scenic Charge for the upcoming Summer 2018 Season. Bay Street is a professional Regional theatre company with a 299-seat mainstage situated on Long Wharf, in Sag Harbor, NY. Baystreet works with professional directors, designers, playwrights, and actors from New York City and around the country. The Mainstage productions for this season are the world premiere of FELLOW TRAVELERS (May 29 - June 17), FROST/NIXON (June 26 - July 22), EVITA (July 31 - Au... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Sound Supervisor At Bay Street Theater 2018 Summer Season

Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor, NY seeks a Sound Supervisor for the upcoming Summer 2018 Season. Bay Street is a professional Regional theatre company with a 299-seat mainstage situated on Long Wharf, in Sag Harbor, NY. Baystreet works with professional directors, designers, playwrights, and actors from New York City and around the country. The Mainstage productions for this season are the world premiere of FELLOW TRAVELERS (May 29 - June 17), FROST/NIXON (June 26 - July 22), EVITA (July 31 -... (more)

Internships: Bay Street Theater 2018 Summer Internship Program

Bay Street Theater offers the opportunity for interns to experience first-hand the inner workings of a dynamic, professional theater, garnering invaluable work skills in the various aspects of technical and artistic production and arts administration. By actively working with trade professionals throughout the rigorously scheduled rehearsal and production process, interns directly explore their own suitability to the demands and rewards of a life in the theater. Bay Street Theater is a not-f... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Teach English From Home with VIPKID - Make up to $22/hr

Dance Instruction / Classes: Dance classes making you feel out-of-shape or untalented? Dance class should be FUN!

Come break a sweat at AWT You's "Broadway Buffet" dance series! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. Each weekly dance class features a different style inspired by some of Broadway's most incredible musical numbers. When: Saturdays 12:00pm-1:30pm Level: Open Tuition: $159 or 3 monthly payments of $56 8 week series Enroll here! https://afterworktheater.org/produ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Get into the act and take a FUN-damental class in acting!

Master the break down with AWT You's "Acting Fun-damentals" class! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. The class explores concepts such as breaking down a song, scene, or monologue and developing a character's history, as well as finding the intentions, objectives, obstacles, and action within the text to bring any performance to life with honesty. When: Tuesdays 7:00pm ... (more)

Internships: Production Internships (Costuming, Scenic, Lighting, Props, & Stage Management)

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is seeking production interns for the 2018-2019 season! Internships are available in Costuming, Scenic, Lighting, Props, and Stage Management. The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Musical Director Overseas

Harmony Tree has been the leading drama organisation in Asia since 2005. We are looking for a director to direct our annual summer musical for youth in Hong Kong in August 2018. Qualifications in theatre and experience in directing is a must. Accommodations, flights and working visa are provided. Applicants please email your CV and headshot to info@harmonytree.com.hk Thank you... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Teach English From Home

: AUDITIONS: Bullets Over Broadway

Bullets Over Broadway: The Musical - Audition Announcement Mark Your Calendar and Stay Tuned for More Info! Auditions will be held Jan 17 at 7:00 PM and Jan 20 at 1:00 PM Location to be announced later (Check our Facebook or Website for updated info). Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes for dancing. Bring a headshot (if you have one, if not one will be taken for you) and a resume. Music Audition - prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show (1920's) Pre-Audition Worksho... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Online English Instructor - Work from home, Make up to $22/hr

Music Production: Vocalist/Actor to protray Robert Plant

Part Time Jobs: Audition Notice *** AUDITION

First Things First, a British farce by Derek Benfield, where a series of hilarious situations ensue as Peter and George try to find a way out of their plight when Pete's "dead wife" shows up after he has remarried. roles for: 3 Men in their 30s-40s, 3 women ranging in age from 20s-60s. Sarah: a young lady with a romantic imagination. Pete: a middle age man with a fondness for marriage. Margot: a formidable mother in her sixties. George: a good friend in a crisis. Jessica: an attractive w... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Artistic Director

Theatre background/degree? Director experience? A record of Team Building? Visionary concepts for an entire season of stagecraft? The Board of Trustees for City of Fairfax Theatre Company is seeking committed organized creative candidates for an exciting and expanding future of intergenerational stage productions! See more details & submit a request for an interview: http://www.fairfaxcitytheatre.org/artistic-director.html ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Shana Dirik

AUDITIONS! Announcing auditions for Theater UnCorked's first "Pop Up Musical", "Sweeney Todd in Concert", a Benefit One Night Only Performance for Directed by Allison Choat Auditions are by appointment only in 6 minute slots: Monday Feb 5th from 12-8pm in Dean Hall at the Calderwood Pavilion, 527 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 SIGN UP LINK: http://signup.com/go/LZLKpjB Tuesday Feb 6th from 5:30-11pm at St Matthews Church, 435 Central St, Acton, MA 01720 SIGN UP LINK: http://signup... (more)

Music Production: Professional Backing Tracks & Sheet Music

London Arrangements specialises in the production of professional music backing tracks, ranging from stage and screen, swing and jazz, to classical and easy listening genres. Our website allows you to browse our online catalogue and listen to clips of all our backing tracks. The majority of our tracks can be ordered in any key at no extra charge. We can produce bespoke backing tracks, piano rehearsal tracks and piano/vocal sheet music transcriptions.... (more)

