Applications are Now Open for The Broadway Advocacy Coalition BAC Artivism Fellowship
The fellowship will support Black women, cisgender and transgender, whose work is focused on issues related to systemic racism and criminal justice reform.
The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has announced that applications are now open for the inaugural BAC Artivism Fellowship.
The Fellowship is designed to support artist-activists using their tools to have an impact on the world around them, providing financial support, mentorship, networking opportunities and education workshops. The inaugural class of fellows will specifically support Black women, cisgender and transgender, who are focused on issues related to systemic racism and criminal justice reform.
Applications are open to artists based in the United States who center their work in stories and narrative.
The fellowship, which will begin in December 2020 and run through May 2021, will support a group of women over the course of six months and will culminate in a digital presentation of their work. The nominating committee for the fellowship includes Zakiyah Ansari, Amber Iman, Andy Jean, Imani Mflame and Liza Jessie Peterson. Applications are due by September 22, 2020 at 11:59PM ET.
BAC is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals and organizations to use storytelling to dismantle racism and the systems that perpetuate it.
The Broadway musical Wicked is proud to be the lead sponsor of the BAC Artivism Fellowship.
For more information, visit https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/artivismfellowship
Founded in 2016 by members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition is a multidisciplinary organization which unites artists, legal experts and community leaders to create lasting impact on policy issues from criminal justice reform to education equity to immigration. Via its partnership with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School, BAC has collaborated with institutions across New York City, including the New York City Council, Bronx Defenders, and the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Which Shows Will Be Eligible for 2020 Tony Awards?
Though final eligibility determinations have not yet been announced, word from industry insiders is that the cutoff will be February 19, 2020- meaning...
Christy Altomare to Star in Developmental Reading of JONI: THE MUSICAL
Christy Altomare has joined the developmental reading of Joni: The Musical as the title role. The full-length musical by playwright Georgeta Rae, is a...
Aaron Sorkin Will Reunite With THE WEST WING Cast for Staged Episode to Benefit When We All Vote
Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation's history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first ...
NEXT TO NORMAL Original Cast Will Reunite on Stars in the House This Week
Miss the mountains? Be sure to tune in to Stars in the House on Saturday, August 29 (8pm), for a Next to Normal original cast reunion!...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in New Romantic Comedy THE MAKING OF, Alongside Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton will lead a new romantic comedy The Making Of....
BLACK IS KING Director Blitz Bazawule to Helm THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
Deadline is reporting that Blitz Bazawule, director of the Beyonce feature Black Is King on Disney+ has signed on to direct the movie musical of the T...