Applications are Now Open for The Broadway Advocacy Coalition BAC Artivism Fellowship

The fellowship will support Black women, cisgender and transgender, whose work is focused on issues related to systemic racism and criminal justice reform.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has announced that applications are now open for the inaugural BAC Artivism Fellowship.

The Fellowship is designed to support artist-activists using their tools to have an impact on the world around them, providing financial support, mentorship, networking opportunities and education workshops. The inaugural class of fellows will specifically support Black women, cisgender and transgender, who are focused on issues related to systemic racism and criminal justice reform.

Applications are open to artists based in the United States who center their work in stories and narrative.

The fellowship, which will begin in December 2020 and run through May 2021, will support a group of women over the course of six months and will culminate in a digital presentation of their work. The nominating committee for the fellowship includes Zakiyah Ansari, Amber Iman, Andy Jean, Imani Mflame and Liza Jessie Peterson. Applications are due by September 22, 2020 at 11:59PM ET.

BAC is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals and organizations to use storytelling to dismantle racism and the systems that perpetuate it.

The Broadway musical Wicked is proud to be the lead sponsor of the BAC Artivism Fellowship.

For more information, visit https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/artivismfellowship



Founded in 2016 by members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition is a multidisciplinary organization which unites artists, legal experts and community leaders to create lasting impact on policy issues from criminal justice reform to education equity to immigration. Via its partnership with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School, BAC has collaborated with institutions across New York City, including the New York City Council, Bronx Defenders, and the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.

