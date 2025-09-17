All the Off-Broadway Shows to See in Fall 2025 - A Complete Guide

What’s happening Off-Broadway this fall? BroadwayWorld is here with your guide to all the shows lighting up New York’s stages. From world premieres to long-awaited revivals, to star-studded productions, this season’s Off-Broadway lineup delivers something for every kind of theater fan!

The Fall 2025 Off-Broadway season will feature Michelle Williams leading a new Anna Christie directed by Thomas Kail; Ariana DeBose headlining Stephen Schwartz's The Baker’s Wife- the show's first ever full-scale New York production; Matthew Broderick in Tartuffe; Dylan Mulvaney in her new solo show; Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay in Romy & Michele: The Musical, and more!

BroadwayWorld's list of top Off-Broadway theatre to see this fall features innovative and exciting works from theatres including Atlantic Theater Company, Irish Repertory Theatre, WP Theater, and many more. And beyond Off-Broadway, don’t forget the upcoming regional offerings—like Paper Mill Playhouse’s Bull Durham and more. Here are the Off-Broadway productions we can’t wait for audiences to experience!

Mexodus

Mexodus is the critically acclaimed new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal, now in performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. Mexodus will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, this groundbreaking theatrical experience follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

With an official opening on Thursday, September 18, Mexodus has been extended through Saturday, October 18.

44 - The Musical

Barack Obama's election changed history. 44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. It is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also, because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

44 – THE MUSICAL plays The Daryl Roth Theatre or a limited eight-week engagement beginning on Tuesday, October 14.

Anna Christie

St. Ann’s Warehouse is presenting a new production of Eugene O’Neill’s “Anna Christie,” directed by Thomas Kail. The production will star Emmy Award winner and five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams as she takes on one of the boldest roles in the American canon. The cast also features Tony nominees Tom Sturridge and Brian d’Arcy James.

The production is brought to life by an all-star design team including Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett, who, as the production’s movement and fight choreographer, reteams with Kail following their celebrated Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd; scenic designers Christine Jones, a Tony winner who reunites with St. Ann’s following 2015’s Let the Right One In, and AMP co-founder Brett J. Banakis; Academy Award and two-time Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell; lighting designer Natasha Katz, who won one of her eight Tonys for the Broadway revival of O’Neill’s Long Day's Journey into Night and another for her work with Kail on his Sweeney Todd revival; and Emmy-winning, three-time Academy Award-nominated composer Nicholas Britell, whose original music for “Anna Christie” is his first ever theatrical score.

O’Neill’s play received the Pulitzer Prize in 1922 and was made into a film in 1930 with Greta Garbo in the title role. Liv Ullman played Anna Christie in the play’s 1977 Broadway revival, and Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson heated up the stage in a 1993 production, which won a Tony for Best Revival.

Performances take place November 25, 2025 - February 1, 2026.

Bat Boy: The Musical

New York City Center is presenting Bat Boy: The Musical (Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe, Story and Book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming).

Gabi Carrubba (Shelley Parker), Tom McGowan (Sheriff Reynolds), Jacob Ming-Trent (Reverend Hightower), Marissa Rosen (Daisy), and Colin Trudell (Charley) join previously announced cast members Kerry Butler (Meredith Parker), Andrew Durand (Rick Taylor), Mary Faber (Lorraine), Alan H Green (Bud), Evan Harrington (Ned), John-Michael Lyles (Ron Taylor/Rancher), Alex Newell (The God Pan), Olivia Puckett (Ruthie Taylor/Rancher), Christopher Sieber (Dr. Parker), Taylor Trensch (Bat Boy), Rema Webb (Maggie), and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Mrs. Taylor).

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this Gala Production balances horror with heart, turning a tale of fear into a darkly comic story of belonging. Now with several brand-new songs and revised book by the original creators, and expanded orchestrations by O’Keefe and Ben Green, this revival delves deeper into the musical’s themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

Bat Boy: The Musical opens October 29 (through November 9) with a benefit performance honoring Broadway producer Bee Carrozzini of ATG Entertainment.

Beau The Musical

Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown will star in Beau The Musical when it moves uptown to Out of the Box Theatrics’ new home at St. Luke’s Theatre. Brown, who received a 2025 Tony Award nomination earlier this year for his performance as the Bandleader in Broadway’s Dead Outlaw, will take on the title role of Beau, opposite Matt Rodin, who reprises his performance as Ace Baker.

Beau the Musical is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

Set in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Beau the Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker (Matt Rodin) – a young queer singer-songwriter whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather, Beau (Jeb Brown), is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changed his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

The production begins performances on Monday, October 13, 2025 and opens Monday, October 27, 2025.

Caroline

MCC Theater will present the World Premiere of Caroline, by Preston Max Allen and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer. The production will star Chloë Grace Moretz.



When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. A world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughters.

Caroline has a limited run through Sunday October 19, 2025 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.

Crooked Cross

Crooked Cross draws us into the story of the Klugers, a typical middle-class Bavarian family, facing the economic and political challenges of life in Germany between Christmas 1932 and June 1933. The heart of the play is a love story: Lexa Kluger is engaged to Moritz Weissmann, a Jewish doctor. Lexa’s brothers, Helmy and Erich, are becoming increasingly involved with the Nazi party, grateful to have “a real job with a little pay at least.” We see the rise of fascism, but we also see the yearning for belonging that drives these young men into the darkness.

This Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row begins September 20th for a limited run through November 1st.

Flaming September

35 years ago, in the days when Rolling Stone first proclaimed St. Ann’s “the guiding light in New York’s avant-rock scene,” Marianne Faithfull performed and recorded her comeback concert and record, Blazing Away, at the Church of St. Ann & the Holy Trinity in Brooklyn Heights. New York cabaret and performance legend Justin Vivian Bond—a 2024 MacArthur Fellow and a recent recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Bard—will bring St. Ann’s Warehouse back to the church for the first time in 25 years.



While living her own life of “drag, drugs, death, desire, and ambition” in San Francisco in 1990, Bond recalled, “‘Someday, I’m going to move to New York and perform at St. Ann’s Church.’ I promised myself after listening to Blazing Away. By some glorious twist of fate St. Ann’s Warehouse and St. Ann’s Church have decided to work together once more. I pounced! The dream I thought was lost has suddenly become possible.”



This will be Bond’s first U.S. performance of Marianne’s music since she passed away, or as Bond puts it, “ascended to join her alter ego in the sky—God—and, at least in my mind, she’s in charge now.” Bond here focuses on performing songs Faithfull recorded in the years after Blazing Away. Bond explains, “As an artist, I’ve created my own persona by ‘wandering through’ the spirits of those whom I adore and hopefully reflecting some of their stardust.”

Performances run September 24–28, 2025.

Gotta Dance with AMERICAN DANCE MACHINE

Gotta Dance honors the timeless art of musical theatre dance on stage and film. Featuring inspired reconstructions from musicals such as West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Pippin, Singin’ in the Rain, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, and more, this joyous celebration brings to life the work of choreographers like Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, Gene Kelly, Michael Bennett, Susan Stroman, Billy Wilson, and others. Experience the steps and spirit that have defined generations of Broadway dance.

Performances run November 25 - December 28, 2025.

House of McQueen

House of McQueen is a sexy, flamboyant, irreverent, and poignant theatrical portrait that unravels the enigma of fashion icon Alexander McQueen. Utilizing immersive technology—including over 1,000 square feet of LED screens —the show transforms the theater into an interactive fusion of fashion show, play, and rock concert.

Written by award-winning playwright Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich, House of McQueen explores McQueen’s early days, the rise of his legendary fashion house, and his deeply human relationships with family and muses. A decade in the making, this production is presented in collaboration with Gary James McQueen—Lee’s nephew and Creative Director—and Executive Producer Rick Lazes. The experience also includes a curated display of archival Alexander McQueen designs.

The cast features Luke Newton, Emily Skinner, Catherine LeFrere, Cody Braverman, Tim Creavin, Fady Demian, Matthew Eby, Joe Joseph, Denis Lambert, Margaret Odette, Spencer Petro, Jonina Thorsteinsdottir, Sam Dash, James Evans, Krystal Riggs, Jackie Sanders and Chris Thorn.

House of McQueen is now playing at The Mansion at Hudson Yards.

Initiative

A bittersweet reflection on adolescence at the dawn of the new millennium, INITIATIVE charts the intertwined lives of seven teens from 2000-2004, as they become friends and more than friends, wrestle with their potential, face incalculable loss, and struggle to find their way in (and get out of) “Coastal Podunk, California.” Emma Rosa Went directs this epic world premiere by Else Went guaranteed to make you remember the most difficult and beautiful things about growing up.

Performances run November 4 to November 30 at The Public Theater.

Kyoto

Lincoln Center Theater is presenting the US Premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance production of the 2025 Olivier Award-nominated play KYOTO. KYOTO will be directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.

Joining the previously announced Tony Award nominee Stephen Kunken, reprising his celebrated role as American lawyer and ex-government strategist ‘Don Pearlman,’ KYOTO will also star Jorge Bosch, reprising his Olivier Award-nominated role as Argentinian lawyer and conference leader ‘Raul Estrada-Oyuela,’ Peter Bradbury as climate change skeptic ‘Fred Singer,’ Kate Burton as ‘USA,’ Feodor Chin as ‘China,’ Erin Darke as ‘Germany,’ Natalie Gold as ‘Shirley,’ Daniel Jenkins as ‘Gore/Bolin/Santer/Observer,’ Dariush Kashani as ‘Saudi Arabia,’ Rob Narita as ‘Japan,’ Imani Jade Powers as ‘Secretariat,’ Ferdy Roberts reprising his role as ‘U.K./Prescott/Houghton,’ Roslyn Ruff as ‘Tanzania,’ and Taiana Tully as ‘Kiribati.’ Offstage understudies include Odera Adimorah, Zoe Cipres, Luis Carlos de La Lombana, and Paul Juhn.

Saving the Earth is a filthy business. Welcome to the Kyoto Conference Centre, December 11, 1997. The nations of the world are in deadlock. Time is running out and a climate change agreement feels a world away.

The production plays the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater beginning performances on October 8th, with an official opening night set for November 3rd.

Meet the Cartozians

Talene Monahon’s Meet the Cartozians will be directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer. The Meet the Cartozians company will feature Raffi Barsoumian, Tony Award-winner Will Brill, Two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin, Nael Nacer, Obie Award-winner Susan Pourfar, and Tamara Sevunts.

Part riveting historical drama, part scorching satire, Talene Monahon’s Meet the Cartozians pulls back the curtain on a startling chapter of American history you may never have heard.

This bold, witty new play follows two sets of Armenian Americans: one man fighting for legal recognition in the 1920s, while a century later, his descendant fights for followers and a competent glam team. A wildly imaginative and deeply compelling story of culture and heritage, Meet the Cartozians asks who gets to belong—and at what cost?

Meet the Cartozians begins previews October 29th and officially open on November 17th at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Not Ready for Prime Time

NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME, a bold, behind-the-scenes look at the launch of one of America’s most iconic shows, will have its New York premiere. Written by Erik J. Rodriguez & Charles A. Sothers and directed by Conor Bagley,.

Arriving during a milestone anniversary season for the legendary show that inspired it, NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME is set in 1975 and follows nine soon-to-be legends—Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Lorne Michaels, Garrett Morris, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner—as they navigate the chaos, creativity, and comedy that changed television forever. This new play pulses with live music, quick wit, and backstage mayhem, capturing the electric atmosphere of a cultural revolution in the making. From the writers’ room battles to the live-on-air adrenaline, this fast-paced and irreverent play dives into the personalities, clashes, and lightning-in-a-bottle moments that built an American institution.

Performances begin October 5, 2025, with opening night set for October 20, 2025, and will initially run through November 30 at The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Queens

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Off-Broadway production of Queens. From Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok comes an epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family, and facing the ghosts you left behind. In an illegal basement apartment in Queens, multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life. But when a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago, she forces a reckoning with the impossible choices the women made to survive. Directed by Trip Cullman, Queens chronicles the strivers who sacrificed whole worlds for the chance at something remarkable.



Queens will feature Brooke Bloom, Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky, Sharlene Cruz, Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, Tony Award nominee Julia Lester, Nadine Malouf, Andrea Syglowski, and Nicole Villamil.

Majok’s newly imagined version of Queens begins performances on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 and open Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at NY City Center Stage (i).

Relative Stranger

Chanel Ali: Relative Stranger, a new comedy written and performed by Chanel Ali, is playing at Soho Playhouse. Chanel Ali: Relative Stranger is presented by comedian and author Sarah Cooper and directed by Ryan Cunningham.

In Relative Stranger, comedian Chanel Ali delivers a triumphant comedy that blends the chaos of identity, family, and survival into a bold, hilariously raw theatrical event—equal parts humor, heartbreak, and healing, all packed with the punch only Chanel can deliver.

Relative Stranger details Chanel’s tumultuous foster care childhood, her mother’s untimely slip into schizophrenia, and a court ordered paternity test that led her to meet her cop dad when she was 18 years old.

Performances run run November 25 - December 28, 2025 at SoHo Playhouse.

Richard II

RED BULL THEATER has revealed the complete cast to join Emmy nominated actor Michael Urie in a powerful new version of Shakespeare's Richard II: Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D’Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.

The design team will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic; Tony Award nominations: Buena Vista Social Club, A Strange Loop; Obie for Sustained Excellence in Set Design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet will serve as Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator.

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare’s poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king’s divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty. Michael Urie’s virtuosic performance and Craig Baldwin’s inventive adaptation make Richard’s tragic descent freshly immediate, staged a stone’s throw from the site of the historic Astor Place Riots, the original American cocktail of politics, insurrection, and Shakespeare.

Performances begin Tuesday October 28th, with Opening Night set for Monday November 10th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through Sunday November 30th only at the Astor Place Theatre.

Romy & Michele: The Musical

Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay will lead the upcoming Off-Broadway production of Romy & Michele: The Musical. The pair will take on the lead roles of Romy White and Michele Weinberger, respectively.

Also joining the cast are Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney/Ensemble, DeMarius Copes and Ninako Donville as members of the ensemble, Erica Dorfler as Kelly Possenger/Ensemble, Michael Thomas Grant as Sandy Frink/Ensemble, Je'Shaun Jackson as Toby Walters/Ensemble, Pascal Pastrana as Billy Christianson/Ensemble, and Lauren Zakrin as Christie Masters/Ensemble.

Based on the cult film classic Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, the musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (“Orange is the New Black”), orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin (Emojiland), and direction by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages).

Romy & Michele: The Musical debuts Off-Broadway at Stage 42 this fall. The production begins previews on Tuesday, October 14 with an opening night set for Tuesday, October 28.

Soon

Nick Blaemire's apocalyptic chamber musical Soon will premiere Off-Broadway in October 2025 at the East Village Basement. Will Blum directs. The cast includes Ava Delaney in her New York debut as Charlie, Nicholas Podany as Jonah, Mike Millan as Steven, and Mylinda Hull as Adrienne. Music Direction and Orchestrations are by Wiley Deweese.



Soon follows twentysomething Charlie, who has taken to the couch to face the end of the world. As her loved ones encourage her to get out and make the most of the little time left, Charlie chooses to watch TV and eat peanut butter. But she can only avoid the apocalypse for so long, before she's forced to look at her own role in her self-imposed solitude...

It is the first musical produced in the downtown space, in a two-week limited run from October 29th to November 9th.

Tartuffe (Hnath)

New York Theatre Workshop is presenting the world premiere of a new version of Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe, in a new version by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Lucas Hnath and directed Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sarah Benson.



The cast of Tartuffe will include Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick as Tartuffe, Emmy Award winner David Cross as Orgon, Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Mariane, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio as Mme Pernelle, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray as Elmire, Obie Award winner Ryan Haddad as Damis, Tony Award winner Francis Jue as Cleante, Tony Award winner Lisa Kron as Dorine, and Emmy Award nominee Ike Ufomadu as Valére.

Tartuffe is in our house. We’ve got to get him out. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath and Obie Award winner Sarah Benson conspire to bring us a razor-sharp reinvention of Molière’s iconoclastic comedy in a mad-dash production full of ferocious wit, outrageous design, and downright buffoonery.



Tartuffe will feature scenic design by the Tony Award-nominated design collective dots (Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Obie Award winner Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Henry Hewes Award nominee Peter Mills Weiss. Kasson Marroquin will serve as Production Stage Manager.

Tartuffe begins performances at New York Theatre Workshop in Late Fall 2025.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The first New York revival of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is coming to New World Stages! The cast features Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale, making his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Grammy & Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, and Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, television favorite Autumn Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin and a vibrant score by Tony Award winner William Finn, this new production of the musical is directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation.

Six spellers enter, but only one can win The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005. It now returns to New York in a special 20th Anniversary production that celebrates the singular heart, humor, and verve that cemented its place in the musical theater canon.

Previews begin on November 7, 2025, and Opening Night is set for November 17, 2025, for a 14-week, limited engagement through February 15, 2026, at New World Stages.

The Baker's Wife

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will star in The Baker’s Wife as Geneviève at Classic Stage Company. Opening CSC’s 2025-2026 Season, The Baker’s Wife is a musical written in 1976 that has never received a full-scale production in New York City. The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz, based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, and direction by Gordon Greenberg.

In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its first major New York appearance.

The Baker’s Wife runs from October 23 – December 14, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater, with an opening night set for November 11, 2025.

BroadwayWorld spoke exclusively with Nathan Lee Graham, who shared, "It’s exciting to do an early score of Stephen Schwartz. It’s exciting to go back in time and say to yourself, ‘I wonder what his influences were at that time?’ And, for me, personally, playing the Marquis, this is going to be so fun, even though I don’t- on a rule- support pimps. I’m going to call him an entrepreneur!" Graham went on to share, "I think the shady businessman will be very noticeable to all audience members, because we are dealing with a lot of, let’s say, shadiness, today. It’s going to be terribly fun to make someone who is a little blue likeable and accessible. I’m up for that challenge."

The Honey Trap

Irish Repertory Theatre is presenting the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann. Directed by Matt Torney. The cast of The Honey Trap will include Doireann Mac Mahon, Daniel Marconi, Samantha Mathis, Molly Ranson, Harrison Tipping, and Annabelle Zasowski.

Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.

The production has a limited run through November 9, 2025.

The Least Problematic Woman in the World

Dylan Mulvaney’s one-woman show The Least Problematic Woman in the World, is written by and starring Dylan Mulvaney, and directed by Tim Jackson. Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Actress, Content Creator, and Bestselling Author Dylan Mulvaney’s acclaimed solo show is coming to New York. Originally titled Faghag, the production captivated audiences and critics alike with its humor, heart, and honesty.

The production begins performances off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Saturday, September 20th with an opening night set for Tuesday, October 7th, for a limited run through November 30, 2025.

The Seat of Our Pants

The Public’s Emerging Writers Group alumnus and Obie Award-winning playwright, songwriter, and singer Ethan Lipton brings his irreverently funny show THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS to The Public for its world premiere.

A rollicking adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, this new musical about age-old problems tells the twisting, often absurd story of the Antrobus family who have been alive for 5,000 years but live in the same existential dread as the rest of us. Mired in the hot mess of being alive, the Antrobuses survive all manner of catastrophe in their endless quest to begin again, and again, and again. Two-time Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman directs this bracingly original spectacle—a musical reminder that surviving is what we do best.

Performances run from November 13 to November 30 at The Public Theater.

This World of Tomorrow

The Shed is presenting the world premiere of This World of Tomorrow. As part of The Shed’s 2025 programming, this new play is written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on short stories written by Hanks, and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

This World of Tomorrow features Hanks in the lead role of Bert Allenberry alongside Kelli O’Hara. Also joining the cast are: Kerry Bishé, Kayli Carter, Paul Murphy, Jamie Ann Romero, Lee Aaron Rosen, Jay O. Sanders, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Donald Webber Jr., and Michelle Wilson.

This World of Tomorrow tells the story of Bert Allenberry, a forlorn scientist from the future who embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love, returning again, and again, and again to one special day at the 1939 World’s Fair in Queens, New York.

Previews for This World of Tomorrow begin October 30 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater with an opening night on November 18 as The Shed’s 2025 Gala. The production closes December 21.

Torera

Elena Maria Ramirez was born to be a torera, but it’s a rare feat for a woman in Mexico’s bullfighting scene. In order to enter the ring, she must defy society, her family, and legendary torero Don Rafael Cárdenas. Torera is a dynamic, epic family drama that swirls with the action, stakes, and intrigue of the bullfighting ring.

Torera runs from September 20 through October 19 of this year, with an official opening night on October 5 at WP Theater.

Weather Girl

Stacey is a California weather girl. An oversexed and underpaid harbinger of our dying planet. But today, her regular routine of wildfires, prosecco, and teeth whitening descends into a scorched earth catastrophe, before she discovers something that will save us all. A blistering dark comedy by Brian Watkins. This prescient play is a darkly funny, dizzying rampage into the soul of American strangeness.

Weather Girl runs at Soho Theatre, Dean Street from 5 March – 5 April 2025.

Sober Songs

SOBER SONGS, a daring new musical by Michael Levin, with music direction and arrangements by Brian Reynolds, choreography by Megan Roe, directed by Chris Mackin is now playing.

SOBER SONGS is a darkly comedic musical that follows six young adults in recovery at a local AA meeting founded by the gruff but loving “Cap.” Blending biting humor, emotional ballads, and sharp dialogue, the show evolves from light and charming to deeply emotional, offering a raw, character-driven, and emotionally authentic look at addiction, love, identity, and the complicated, messy road to sobriety. With heart, heartbreak, and cathartic honesty, Sober Songs offers a deeply human—and at times hilarious—glimpse into recovery culture.

Produced by Silver Kung, the show features scenic design by Joshua Warner, costume design by Izzy Kitch, lighting design by Annie Garret-Larson, and sound design by Travis Joseph. Casting is by Hardt Casting.

The production is now playing at Theatre Row's Theatre Three through Sunday, September 28.

Let's Love

Atlantic Theater Company is presenting the world premiere production of Let's Love! at Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater. Let’s Love! is written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe. The cast of Let’s Love! will feature Atlantic Ensemble Member Chris Bauer, Dylan Gelula, Dion Graham, Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary McCann, Nellie McKay, Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza, Noah Robbins, CJ Wilson, and Mary Wiseman.

Let’s Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!

Let’s Love! begins performances on Thursday, September 25th and opens on Wednesday, October 15th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 9th.

A Christmas Carol

​Perelman Performing Arts Center is presenting the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ big hearted production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne.

A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with holiday treats, music, and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London’s longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favorite.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

Performances begin on Sunday, November 23, 2025 with an opening set for Thursday, December 4, 2025. This is a limited run through Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Saturday Church

Saturday Church tells the story of Ulysses—New York City kid, devoted son and the fiercest tenor at his aunt’s church. A chance encounter on the subway introduces him to the world of Saturday Church, a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth. Caught between two worlds, Ulysses wrestles with family and faith as he strives to find the place where he can love and be loved—in all his fabulousness. This new musical captures the joy of embodied liberation and the profound power of faith, with a score that soars from the transcendence of gospel to the exhilarating vibrations of house music and pop. Saturday Church boldly asks, “is faith only for the Holy?” and, more importantly, “are there any queens in the house?!!!!”

Directed by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Whitney White, Saturday Church features a book and additional lyrics by Emmy Award nominee Damon Cardasis & Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee James Ijames, with music and lyrics from Grammy Award nominee and pop icon Sia, and additional music by Grammy Award winner Honey Dijon.

The cast of Saturday Church includes Anania, Primo Thee Ballerino, “The Voice” 2025 Contender Bryson Battle, Veyonce Deleon, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, Dava Huesca, Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango, Kristolyn Lloyd, Kareem Marsh, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Caleb Quezon, B Noel Thomas, Damani Van Rensalier and Wade Watson. Michael Samarie George, J'Quay Gibbs, Fernell Hogan, and Oyoyo Joi serve as swings.

The world premiere musical Saturday Church is currently running at New York Theatre Workshop. The production will now play through October 19, 2025.

Damon Cardasis checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how the project came to be and why audiences need to run (not walk) to check it out for themselves. Read more HERE!

DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?)

DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) is Zoë Kim’s autobiographical journey through love’s many forms–how it’s learned, given, and reflected inward. In a nimble and tender solo performance, Zoë shapeshifts into the souls of her family through a landscape of memories where tears and laughter collide. It’s not just a story, but a reckoning—weaving through the textured threads of Korean/American identity, belonging, and

healing. DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) is a poetic love letter to the inner child, and hopefully yours too. Directed by Chris Yejin.

Performances run October 14, 2025 - November 09, 2025 at The Public Theater.

Masquerade

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of the Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the music of the night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.



Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Performances are now running.

The Brothers Size

The Shed is presenting The Brothers Size, written and co-directed by Academy Award winner and Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Tarell Alvin McCraney and co-directed by Olivier Award-nominated Bijan Sheibani. The cast features André Holland as Ogun Size, with Alani iLongwe as Oshoosi Size, and Malcom Mays as Elegba.

This co-production with Los Angeles’s Geffen Playhouse marks the 20th anniversary of this groundbreaking work, which explores themes of brotherhood, resilience, and the complexities of the Black male experience. Directed by Sheibani and McCraney, and presented in the round in The Griffin Theater, this play invites audiences to witness the raw and intimate story of two brothers navigating life after incarceration, weaving into the storytelling the rich tradition of the Yoruba people of West Africa.

The Brothers Size is a modern-day fable about two brothers in the Deep South. Ogun (Holland), the elder brother, embodies hard work and reliability, while Oshoosi (iLongwe), formerly incarcerated, is seemingly carefree and unpredictable. Their relationship is tested when the charismatic Elegba (Mays) arrives, tempting Oshoosi back to his old habits. As the brothers wrestle with loyalty, freedom, and duty, their humanity is revealed through a raw and heartfelt exploration of the bonds of brotherhood.

Performances run through September 28 at The Shed.

The Wild Duck

Ibsen’s 1884 play The Wild Duck is an accessible, provocative, modern drama centered in a family. Gregers Werle, the idealistic and dogmatic son of a wealthy businessman, wreaks havoc when he embarks on a crusade to unveil the false foundations of the life of his friend, Hjalmar Ekdal. Ignorant of the adults’ machinations, Hedvig, a young girl, tries to shield the fragile eponymous duck from the injuries of the world. Gregers’ imposition of “righteousness” however, leads to turmoil and death. Ibsen’s genius was to create complex characters who compel us with their humanity.

Simon Godwin (Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya starring Hugh Bonneville and Shakespeare’s Macbeth with Indira Varma and Ralph Fiennes), Artistic Director of Shakespeare Theatre Company, returns to TFANA (Measure for Measure and Timon of Athens) to direct this rarely produced Ibsen masterpiece. David Eldridge’s version had its world premiere at London’s Donmar Warehouse in 2005. This is the first major Off-Broadway production of the play in the Eldridge version.

The production is now playing at Theatre for a New Audience through September 28.

Color Theories

Color Theories, the new theatrical spectacle by Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award and WGA-winning writer, director, and performer Julio Torres, is now officially open.

Fresh from winning a 2025 Peabody Award for his HBO series Fantasmas, Color Theories finds Torres blending stand-up, design, and dream logic into a whimsical exploration of color, emotion, and identity that is equal parts comedy, theater, and art piece.

Performances of this strictly limited engagement, which marked Torres' Off-Broadway debut, continues at Performance Space New York to October 5.

Galas

Little Island is presenting Galas, the final production in their 2025 summer season starring countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as ‘Maria Magdalena Galas’ in the reinvented production of Charles Ludlam’s 1983 ridiculous take on of the life of opera star Maria Callas.



Joining Costanzo are performance artist Carmelita Tropicana as ‘Giovanni Baptista Mercanteggini,’ three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa as ‘Bruna Lina Rasta,’ Caleb Eberhart as ‘Aristotle Plato Socrates Odysseus/Statuesque Beauty,’ Erin Markey as ‘Athina Odysseus,’ Patricia Black as ‘Hüre von Hoyden,’ Samora la Perdida as ‘Pope Sixtus VII/Fritalini/Ilka Winterhalter,’ Austin Durant as ‘Prelate/Ghingheri,’ and Jeremy Rafal as ‘Franco Cogliones/Ticket Seller/Waiter in Train Station.’



The creative team for Galas includes direction by Eric Ting, choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, additional music selections by Anthony Roth Costanzo. Performances are running in The Amph at Little Island through September 28, 2025.

The Essential’isnt

The Essentialisn't, written and performed by Eisa Davis, is now playing at HERE Arts Center. Can you be Black and not perform? Incorporating art gallery aesthetics and an electronic soul score, Eisa Davis performs a piece about performance, exploring the cultural techniques that make musical expression a kind of imprisonment - or a transcendent liberation.

Performances run through September 28, 2025.

The Other Americans

The Public Theater is presenting the New York premiere of THE OTHER AMERICANS, a new play the American Dream colliding with Latino reality written by Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo is Nelson Castro, a Colombian-American laundromat owner in Queens grappling with a failing business and buried secrets in his new play THE OTHER AMERICANS. When his son Nick returns from a mental wellness facility after a traumatic incident, Nelson's world unravels. Committed to protecting his family and business, he tackles racial and identity challenges to achieve his dream, proving his success. Nelson must navigate morality's murky waters to salvage his future. Will he emerge victorious, or will his past consume everything he holds dear? Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs this gripping tale of resilience.

The complete cast of THE OTHER AMERICANS includes Rosa Evangelina Arredondo (Norma), Kimberli Flores (Understudy), Sarah Nina Hayon (Veronica), Jaime José Hernández (Understudy), Rebecca Jimenez (Toni), John Leguizamo (Nelson), Trey Santiago-Hudson (Nick), Bradley James Tejeda (Eddie), Luna/">Luna Lauren Velez (Patti), and Juan Francisco Villa (Understudy).

The production has now extended through Sunday, October 19.

And then there were no more

And Then We Were No More, a new play written by Tim Blake Nelson, is being presented at La MaMa directed by Mark Wing-Davey. In the not-too-distant future a lawyer is forced to represent a prisoner deemed ‘beyond rehabilitation’ and destined to perish in a newly developed machine designed to execute ‘without pain.’ The attorney must strive for justice in a system devoid of mercy.



The cast of And Then We Were No More features Elizabeth Marvel, Scott Shepherd, Jennifer Mogbock, Henry Stram, Elizabeth Yeoman, William Appiah, E.J. An, Kasey Connolly, and Craig Wesley Divino.

Performances run through November 2.

Weer

The Cherry Lane Theatre, the historic Off-Broadway venue in New York City, will officially reopen this September, with Natalie Palamides' Weer.

The solo performance runs from September 20 through October 19. New Year's Eve 1999. Star-crossed lovers. A quarrel at the strike of midnight.

Oh, Happy Day

The Public Theater will present the New York premiere of OH HAPPY DAY!, a new play featuring original songs by Grammy Award-winning Donald Lawrence, written by Tony Award-nominated Jordan E. Cooper, and directed by Tony Award-nominated and Obie Award-winning Stevie Walker-Webb. From the team behind The Public and Broadway’s groundbreaking Ain’t No Mo’, OH HAPPY DAY! comes to The Public after a run last season at Baltimore Center Stage.

An impending flood is the least of the Johnson family’s troubles in this outrageous reimagining of Noah’s Ark from Tony Award-nominated writer and director duo Jordan E. Cooper and Stevie Walker-Webb. OH HAPPY DAY! begins in Laurel, MS, at a birthday BBQ for Lewis, the patriarch of the family. Shortly after his estranged son Keyshawn (played by Cooper) makes a surprise appearance, absurdity ensues on a day that will change their world forever. Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Donald Lawrence writes original songs for this biting new play about confronting the divine.

The cast of OH HAPPY DAY! includes Jayna Elise (Understudy), Brian D. Coats (Understudy), Jordan E. Cooper (Keyshawn), Tamika Lawrence (Niecy), Tiffany Mann (Holy Divine), Sheléa Melody McDonald (Mighty Divine), Latrice Pace (Glory Divine), Keith Randolph Smith (Lewis), and Cole Taylor (Understudy).

OH HAPPY DAY! begins performances in The Public’s Martinson Hall on Thursday, October 2. The Joe Papp Free Preview Performance will be on Friday, October 3. The production runs through Sunday, November 2, with an official opening on Wednesday, October 15.

Messy White Gays

Messy White Gays, a brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege, will begin performances off-Broadway this fall. Joining Droege in the all-star cast will be Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer, Aaron Jackson, Zane Phillips, and Pete Zias. The production is directed by Mike Donahue.



In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom, revealing what happens when throuples crumble, neighbors bicker, and rich and pretty clash with hot and dumb. It’s Sunday morning in Hell’s Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their boyfriend and stuffed his body into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they’ve also invited friends over for brunch. And they’re out of limes! Feel bad for them! They’re MESSY WHITE GAYS!

Messy White Gays debuts at The Duke on 42nd Street on October 6, 2025, with opening night set for November 2nd.

Playing Shylock

Saul Rubinek is making its long-anticipated return to the stage in the New York premiere of Playing Shylock at Polonsky Shakespeare Center, home of Theatre for a New Audience.

Playing Shylock promises to be one of the most talked-about theatrical events of the season, directed by Martin Kinch and written by playwright Mark Leiren-Young.

After a production of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice is cancelled mid-performance because of public outcries about antisemitism, the actor playing Shylock (Rubinek, as a version of himself) asks how we are to share our common humanity when we are not able to share our stories with each other. The production, fresh off an extended successful run in Canada, delivers a candid and passionate appeal about identity, public discourse, and the theatre.

Performances begins on October 16, with Opening Night set for October 23. The production will run through December 7, 2025.

Pygmalion

Gingold Theatrical Group is celebrating its 20th anniversary season with a brand-new, reimagined production of Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw.



Pygmalion is Bernard Shaw’s razor-sharp, wildly entertaining original that redefined romantic comedy for the modern age. Set in the vibrant streets and drawing rooms of pre-World War I London, this timeless classic follows Eliza Doolittle, a spirited flower seller with big dreams, and Professor Henry Higgins, a brilliant but socially unrefined linguist who wagers that he can pass her off as a duchess by coaching her in speech and behavior. What begins as a game of manners and accents soon becomes something deeper.



This Pygmalion bursts to life in a highly theatrical staging that draws inspiration from the iconic, whimsical linework of Al Hirschfeld, a Shaw fanatic whose legendary caricatures captured the spirit of Broadway and beyond. Just as Hirschfeld’s illustrations celebrated theatrical identity with flair and clarity, this adaptation revels in transformation, satire, and style, exploring how we construct identity and what it costs to be “seen.”

Pygmalion plays in Theatre Five at Theatre Row from October 22 through November 22, 2025.

Archduke

Roundabout Theatre Company will present the New York premiere of Archduke by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Tony and Obie Award-winner Darko Tresnjak. Archduke will feature Jake Berne as “Gavrilo”, Tony Award-nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Sladjana”, Adrien Rolet as “Trifko” and Jason Sanchez as “Nedeljko”. They join Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page as “Dragutin ‘Apis’ Dimitrijevic”. Celeste Ciulla, Tom Holcomb, Evan Paul Silverstein round out the cast as the understudies.

This darkly comic and unexpectedly human take rewinds history to reveal the fateful journey of Gavrilo Princip—best remembered as Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassin—and his fellow revolutionaries in a new light. Here, we see the late teens not as hardened killers, but as a ragtag group of dreamers swept up in forces beyond their control, and in dire need of a sandwich. With razor-sharp humor, gripping tension, and an irreverence that keeps you on your toes, Archduke transforms a pivotal moment in world history into an electrifying theatrical experience—one that feels unexpectedly urgent and strikingly relevant in an era of disillusioned young men searching for purpose.

Archduke begins previews on Thursday, October 23, 2025, and open officially on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 21, 2025.

