Video: Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen Perform From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at 92NY

92NY recently presented A New York Evening with MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, featuring a discussion with the show's team, and performances from stars Darren and Helen J Shen. Watch Darren Criss and Helen J Shen perform “The Rainy Day We Met," “How To Not Be Alone" and more.

The group appeared before a sold-out audience to mark the show’s Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Album producers Deborah Abramson and Ian Kagey joined the conversation, offering insight into the creation of the recording.

Maybe Happy Ending is now playing on Broadway. The new romantic musical comedy is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park.

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.