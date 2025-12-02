Travis Japan Shares New Album “’s travelers” Across Global Streaming Platforms

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Japanese boy band Travis Japan has released their third studio album “’s travelers,” now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Watch the Official Music Video for “Welcome To Our Show Tonight” from album track

.

Listen from Here

https://travisjapan.lnk.to/3rdAlbum

About The Album

“’s travelers” highlights Travis Japan’s focus on dance as a shared experience, presenting a new chapter that blends a range of styles including elements of 90s grunge, big band Broadway, and the group’s signature pop sound.

Produced by member Kaito 'Machu' Matsukura, the album began its rollout on October 27 with the early-release track “Disco Baby,” a 1970s-inspired dance number accompanied by a music video featuring vintage styling and warm analog visuals.

Watch the Official Music Video for “Disco Baby“from album track

.

Travis Japan’s 3rd studio album “’s travelers”

- Songs are now available on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

- Physical Disc (CD) Release Date: December 3rd

Featuring additional songs and exclusive behind-the-scenes video content across four separate formats.

's travelers Digital and Standard Edition

's travelers First Press CD Edition T

's travelers First Press CD Edition J

's travelers Family Club Exclusive Edition

Travis Japan

- Japanese boy band from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT/ Universal Music Japan

- Members : 7 (Kaito 'Chaka' Miyachika, Kaito 'Umi' Nakamura, Ryuya 'Shime' Shimekake, Noel Kawashima, Shizuya 'Shizu' Yoshizawa, Genta 'G' Matsuda, and Kaito 'Machu' Matsukura)

- Debut: 2022

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/travisjapan/?lang=en

Travis Japan

Kaito 'Chaka' Miyachika

Kaito 'Umi' Nakamura

Ryuya 'Shime' Shimekake

Noeru 'Noel' Kawashima

Shizuya 'Shizu' Yoshizawa

Genta 'G' Matsuda

Kaito 'Machu' Matsukura

Official Links

- Youtube: previous music releases, live performance and fun variety videos uploaded every week.

- Spotify

- Instagram

- TikTok

- X (Japanese only)

Additional Solo Accounts

- Kaito Miyachika TikTok

- Kaito Nakamura Instagram

- Ryuya Shimekake Instagram

- Noel Kawashima YouTube

- Genta Matsuda Instagram

・Kaito Matsukura Instagram

More articles about Travis Japan

- FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka

- Feature: MIDOSUJI RUNWAY 2024 & FESTIVAL OF THE LIGHTS IN OSAKA 2024 OPENING CEREMONY