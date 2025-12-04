Photos: Reba McEntire Visits THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

You can now check out photos of Reba McEntire visiting The Queen of Versailles on Broadway, starring Kristin Chenoweth, F. Murray Abraham and more.

It was recently announced that the show will play its final Broadway performance on January 4, 2026. The production opened on November 9, 2025 to mixed reviews and, as of November 16, 2025, has grossed $5,566,554 and played to 51,838 people.

Chenoweth is currently starring in the show alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. It is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino.

Chenoweth and Abraham are joined on stage by Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth (Company) as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company will also be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as Standby ‘Jackie’.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.