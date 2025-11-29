Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants WICKED Movie Star Jonathan Bailey to Play Phantom of the Opera

In a new video, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared that he thinks Wicked's Jonathan Bailey would make a great Phantom in his iconic musical Phantom of the Opera.

The Fiyero actor said in a recent interview that his dream musical theater role is Rum Tum Tugger from another iconic Webber show, Cats.

The composer responded that he "think[s] he would be great as the Tugger, providing he could make it really anarchic, because as we all know, the Rum Tum Tugger, being a curious cat, will do the very opposite to what you ask him to do."

Webber continued, saying that he "would love to work with" Bailey, praising the "wonderful stuff" he did in the Wicked movie and calling it "really brilliant." But, he questioned whether "he might have graduated from Tuggerland," adding, "What about the Phantom? Who knows? He looks pretty Phantom-like to me."

Of course, the answer of whether this is wishful thinking or a tease of something to come remains to be seen.

Watch the full response here: