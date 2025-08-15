Roundabout Theatre Company Sets Dates for ARCHDUKE Off-Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the dates for the New York premiere of Archduke by Obie Award-winner and Pulitzer Prize-finalist Rajiv Joseph, directed by Tony and Obie Award-winner Darko Tresnjak and featuring Tony Award-nominee and Drama Desk Award-winner Patrick Page.



Archduke will begin preview performances on Thursday, October 23, 2025, and open officially on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 21, 2025.



This darkly comic and unexpectedly human take rewinds history to reveal the fateful journey of Gavrilo Princip—best remembered as Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassin—and his fellow revolutionaries in a new light. Here, we see the late teens not as hardened killers, but as a ragtag group of dreamers swept up in forces beyond their control, and in dire need of a sandwich. With razor-sharp humor, gripping tension, and an irreverence that keeps you on your toes, Archduke transforms a pivotal moment in world history into an electrifying theatrical experience—one that feels unexpectedly urgent and strikingly relevant in an era of disillusioned young men searching for purpose. Additional cast and the creative team for Archduke will be announced at a later date.

