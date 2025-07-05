Everything to Know About Immersive THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, MASQUERADE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld reported last week, details have been quickly coming together for the immersive theatre experinece based on The Phantom of the Opera, Masquerade. Tickets for the much anticipated return on Andrew Lloyd Webber's mega-hit musical are available starting today, June 30, 2025.

What Is Masquerade?

Based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera, Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of the Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the music of the night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.

When and where is Masquerade?

Masquerade’s first special preview performance will be on July 31 and is booking through September 30, 2025. The venue is located at 218 W. 57th St.

Who is in Masquerade?

The cast of Masquerade will include Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson. Deatils on which characters they will be playing have not yet been announced.

Who is the creative team for Masquerade?

Tony Award winner Diane Paulus will direct Masquerade. The creative team of Masquerade will include Hunter Bird, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Kate Lumpkin, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Lee McCutcheon, Diane Paulus, Scott Pask, Emilio Sosa, Gypsy Snider, Ben Stanton, and William Waldrop.

What is the dress code for Masquerade?

Formal or cocktail attire is required. Black, white, or silver only. Stilettos are forbidden. Wear shoes and clothing you can move in.

A black, white, or silver mask is required for entry and must be worn at all times. Guests are encouraged to wear their own masquerade mask that celebrates the occasion and reflects personal style. Lace, couture, or partially-faced masquerade masks are welcome. Masquerade masks can cover the full face or just the eyes and upper cheeks. No LEDs, celebrity likenesses, Phantom masks, or political imagery are allowed.

Do you have to bring a mask to Masquerade?

No. If you don’t have one, a complimentary mask will be provided on arrival. Additionally, a limited-edition, couture masquerade mask is available for purchase by contacting Your Host at info@masqueradenyc.com.