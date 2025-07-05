 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Everything to Know About Immersive THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, MASQUERADE

Tickets to the off-Broadway experience are now available.

By: Jul. 05, 2025
Everything to Know About Immersive THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, MASQUERADE Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, details have been quickly coming together for the immersive theatre experinece based on The Phantom of the Opera, Masquerade. Tickets for the much anticipated return on Andrew Lloyd Webber's mega-hit musical are available starting today, June 30, 2025.

What Is Masquerade?

Based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera, Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of the Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the music of the night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.

When and where is Masquerade?

Masquerade’s first special preview performance will be on July 31 and is booking through September 30, 2025.  The venue is located at 218 W. 57th St.

Who is in Masquerade?

The cast of Masquerade will include Baby ByrneNicholas EdwardsGabriella EnriquezHaile FerrierNkrumah GatlingCooper GrodinMaxfield HaynesBryan Hernandez-LuchSatomi HofmannKody JauronFrancisco Javier GonzálezMaree JohnsonTia KaraplisNathan KeenJoe KerrJeff KreadyJacob LacopoEryn LeCroyRaymond J. LeeTelly LeungClaire LeydenFrancesca MehrotraGeorgia MendesBetsy MorganRiley NolandCharles OsborneHugh PanaroChris RyanKyle ScatliffePaul Adam SchaeferClay SingerPhumzile SojolaJeremy StolleKaley Ann VoorheesNik WalkerAndrew WojtalKevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson. Deatils on which characters they will be playing have not yet been announced.

Who is the creative team for Masquerade?

Tony Award winner Diane Paulus will direct Masquerade. The creative team of Masquerade will include Hunter BirdSidi Larbi CherkaouiKathy FabianJames FluhrJessie FlynnNicola FormichettiSkylar FoxKate LumpkinJ. J. JanasBrett JarvisMarc KimelmanLee McCutcheon, Diane PaulusScott PaskEmilio SosaGypsy SniderBen Stanton, and William Waldrop.

What is the dress code for Masquerade?

Formal or cocktail attire is required. Black, white, or silver only. Stilettos are forbidden. Wear shoes and clothing you can move in.

A black, white, or silver mask is required for entry and must be worn at all times. Guests are encouraged to wear their own masquerade mask that celebrates the occasion and reflects personal style. Lace, couture, or partially-faced masquerade masks are welcome. Masquerade masks can cover the full face or just the eyes and upper cheeks. No LEDs, celebrity likenesses, Phantom masks, or political imagery are allowed.

Do you have to bring a mask to Masquerade?

No. If you don’t have one, a complimentary mask will be provided on arrival. Additionally, a limited-edition, couture masquerade mask is available for purchase by contacting Your Host at info@masqueradenyc.com.


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
Get Show Info Info
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos