Gwendolyn Sanford & Brandon Jay Break Down the Music of ROMY & MICHELE

What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score.

Today we continue the series with Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay, who wrote the score for the coolest new off-Broadway musical, Romy & Michele: The Musical. Watch as they unpack "I Invented Post-Its" and "Welcome to the Party."

Just because I'm cute

doesn't mean that I'm not smart.

When I invented Post-Its,

Romy didn't play a part.

Post-Its!

"This was one of the first songs we wrote for the musical 16 and a half years ago," explained Sanford. "This was originally written for Romy. We thought she would walk into the musical and confront the A group, but we thought it would be more fun if Michelle had a fantasy moment, and so it is now Michele's song."

"When we switched it to a dream, there's this whole thing we wanted to incorporate from the film where Michele is put on the spot and she doesn't even realize that she knows the formula for glue," added Jay.

In "Welcome to the Party"...

Isn't this fantastic?

The forks aren't even plastic.

I worked so hard on this display,

the whole buffet,

and the sushi tastes as fresh as it did yesterday.

We're gonna throw a party!

Watch in this episode as the duo is joined by Keith Harrison Dworkin (Music Supervisor, Orchestrator, & Arranger) at the newly renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre to talk us through their process!

Romy & Michele: The Musical begins previews at Stage 42 on October 14 and opens on October 28, 2025.