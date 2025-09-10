Jacob Ming-Trent, Marissa Rosen and More Complete the Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City Center has revealed the complete cast for the Annual Gala Presentation Bat Boy: The Musical (Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe, Story and Book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming).

Gabi Carrubba (Shelley Parker), Tom McGowan (Sheriff Reynolds), Jacob Ming-Trent (Reverend Hightower), Marissa Rosen (Daisy), and Colin Trudell (Charley) join previously announced cast members Kerry Butler (Meredith Parker), Andrew Durand (Rick Taylor), Mary Faber (Lorraine), Alan H Green (Bud), Evan Harrington (Ned), John-Michael Lyles (Ron Taylor/Rancher), Alex Newell (The God Pan), Olivia Puckett (Ruthie Taylor/Rancher), Christopher Sieber (Dr. Parker), Taylor Trensch (Bat Boy), Rema Webb (Maggie), and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Mrs. Taylor).

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this Gala Production balances horror with heart, turning a tale of fear into a darkly comic story of belonging. Now with several brand-new songs and revised book by the original creators, and expanded orchestrations by O’Keefe and Ben Green, this revival delves deeper into the musical’s themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

Bat Boy: The Musical opens October 29 (through November 9) with a benefit performance honoring Broadway producer Bee Carrozzini of ATG Entertainment. Funds raised from Bat Boy: The Musical help keep City Center’s unforgettable performances affordable and accessible for everyone.

The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and puppet and prop design by Ray Wetmore.