Dylan Mulvaney's One-Woman Show THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD Will Open Off-Broadway

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Dylan Mulvaney’s one-woman show The Least Problematic Woman in the World, written by and starring Dylan Mulvaney, and directed by Tim Jackson, will begin performances off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Saturday, September 20th with an opening night set for Tuesday, October 7th, for a limited run through November 30, 2025.

Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Actress, Content Creator, and Bestselling Author Dylan Mulvaney’s acclaimed solo show is coming to New York. Originally titled Faghag, the production captivated audiences and critics alike with its humor, heart, and honesty. Playbill raved, “In a world that is all too often stuck in (ironically) binaries, Mulvaney has refashioned herself around something far more powerful: nuance.” BroadwayWorld called it “a powerful show that tells the story of a trans woman’s journey in discovering herself, a story that deserves all of the glitz and glamour Mulvaney happily provides.”

Actress turned content creator turned actress again, Dylan Mulvaney arrives Off-Broadway in The Least Problematic Woman in the World, a fearless, autobiographical solo play bursting with outrageous characters, heartfelt stories, and blazing vulnerability. From Catholic school kid to trans TikTok icon, Dylan’s odyssey through girlhood, fame, and self-discovery is unapologetically camp and not to be missed. Now playing at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

“It was a true joy to develop this play with Dylan in London, so I’m thrilled we get to reimagine the show for a New York audience, who I know will be dazzled by her glorious wit, talent and electric personality,” said Director Tim Jackson. “We’re so happy to have found our home at the magical Lortel Theater, where audiences can revel in the intimacy of the space, and enjoy an up-close connection to this story of joy, courage and heart. Now more than ever we need incredible women like Dylan on our stages, telling their stories, broadening horizons and, in this case, giving us the gift of laughter.”

Lucille Lortel Theatre member tickets are now available and can be purchased online at www.lortel.org and at the box office located at 121 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014. Tickets will be available beginning Wednesday at 10am exclusively on TodayTix by visiting TodayTix.com or downloading the TodayTix app. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10am on Friday, August 1. For more information, please visit: www.leastproblematicwoman.com.

About Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney is an actress, comedian, content creator, and New York Times bestselling author who is known for her viral series “Days of Girlhood” which has over 1 billion views across all social media platforms. Dylan was previously named Forbes' 30 under 30, Out 100 and Attitude Magazine's Woman of the Year for 2023. To celebrate her first year of transition, Dylan produced a live show - Day 365 - at The Rainbow Room to support The Trevor Project and raised nearly two hundred thousand for queer youth. Most recently Dylan made her West End Debut in the new play We Are Not Kids Anymore, which premiered at the Savoy Theater.

Previously Dylan starred in her own solo musical Faghag, which opened in London and played at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival to rave reviews. In March of 2024, Dylan released her first book “Paperdoll: Notes of a Late Bloomer,” which debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list. Dylan is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and has performed in the Broadway musical Book of Mormon in the US, Canada and Mexico.