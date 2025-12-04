WICKED: FOR GOOD Named One of the Top Films of the Year by The American Film Institute

The list also includes the Shakespeare drama Hamnet, Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Jay Kelly, and more.
Wicked: For Good, the second part of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, has been named one of the 10 outstanding motion pictures of 2025 by The American Film Institute. The list also includes the Shakespeare drama Hamnet, Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Jay Kelly, and more. Take a look at the full list below.
The yearly list includes 10 outstanding motion pictures and 10 outstanding television programs that are deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image. An additional honoree was selected for an AFI Special Award, designated for works of excellence that fall outside of AFI AWARDS’ eligibility criteria.
Honorees will gather and be recognized on Friday, January 9, 2026, at the annual AFI AWARDS private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wicked: For Good
Adolescence
Andor
Death By Lightning
The Diplomat
The Lowdown
The Pitt
Plur1bus
Severance
The Studio
Task
It Was Just An Accident
The American Film Institute (AFI) is a nonprofit organization with a mandate to champion the moving image as an art form. Established in 1967, AFI launched the first comprehensive history of American film and sparked the movement for film preservation in the United States.
In 1969, AFI opened the doors of the AFI Conservatory, a graduate-level program to train narrative filmmakers. The Conservatory, which counts Deniese Davis, Affonso Gonçalves, Susannah Grant, Matthew Libatique, David Lynch, Melina Matsoukas and Rachel Morrison as Alumni, is ranked as one of the top film schools in America.
AFI’s enduring traditions include the AFI Life Achievement Award, which honors the masters for work that has stood the test of time; AFI AWARDS, which celebrates the creative ensembles of the most outstanding screen stories of the year; and scholarly efforts such as the AFI Catalog of Feature Films and the AFI Archive that preserve film history for future generations. AFI exhibition programs include AFI FEST Presented by Canva and year-round exhibition at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Maryland.
AFI Movie Club is a destination for movie lovers from around the world to celebrate and engage with the art form every day. Other pioneering programs include workshops aimed at increasing diversity in the storytelling community, including AFI DWW+ and the AFI Cinematography Intensive Workshop.