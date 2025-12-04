WICKED: FOR GOOD Named One of the Top Films of the Year by The American Film Institute

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Wicked: For Good, the second part of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, has been named one of the 10 outstanding motion pictures of 2025 by The American Film Institute. The list also includes the Shakespeare drama Hamnet, Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Jay Kelly, and more. Take a look at the full list below.

The yearly list includes 10 outstanding motion pictures and 10 outstanding television programs that are deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image. An additional honoree was selected for an AFI Special Award, designated for works of excellence that fall outside of AFI AWARDS’ eligibility criteria.

Honorees will gather and be recognized on Friday, January 9, 2026, at the annual AFI AWARDS private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

AFI Motion Pictures Of The Year

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

AFI Television Programs Of The Year

Adolescence

Andor

Death By Lightning

The Diplomat

The Lowdown

The Pitt

Plur1bus

Severance

The Studio

Task

AFI Special Award

It Was Just An Accident

About the American Film Institute (AFI)

The American Film Institute (AFI) is a nonprofit organization with a mandate to champion the moving image as an art form. Established in 1967, AFI launched the first comprehensive history of American film and sparked the movement for film preservation in the United States.

In 1969, AFI opened the doors of the AFI Conservatory, a graduate-level program to train narrative filmmakers. The Conservatory, which counts Deniese Davis, Affonso Gonçalves, Susannah Grant, Matthew Libatique, David Lynch, Melina Matsoukas and Rachel Morrison as Alumni, is ranked as one of the top film schools in America.

AFI’s enduring traditions include the AFI Life Achievement Award, which honors the masters for work that has stood the test of time; AFI AWARDS, which celebrates the creative ensembles of the most outstanding screen stories of the year; and scholarly efforts such as the AFI Catalog of Feature Films and the AFI Archive that preserve film history for future generations. AFI exhibition programs include AFI FEST Presented by Canva and year-round exhibition at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Maryland.

AFI Movie Club is a destination for movie lovers from around the world to celebrate and engage with the art form every day. Other pioneering programs include workshops aimed at increasing diversity in the storytelling community, including AFI DWW+ and the AFI Cinematography Intensive Workshop.