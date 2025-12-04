Video: Cynthia Nixon Praises MARJORIE PRIME Co-Star June Squibb on LIVE





Cynthia Nixon is back on Broadway in Marjorie Prime, a new play now in previews at the Helen Hayes Theater. The Tony Award winner recently visited Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss her latest project, also praising her co-star June Squibb, who plays the title role at 96 years old.

"She is unreal....She is there, scene after scene, getting her laughs and getting her moving moments. You can't even believe it." Nixon also noted that Squib was offered an earpiece for her lines, but declined. "She was like, 'Well, I've never done that. I don't think I would need that.' She doesn't need it at all.'"

Check out the interview with Nixon, ahead of the official opening of Marjorie Prime on Monday, December 8. The company features Tony Award-winner Danny Burstein (Gypsy, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Christopher Lowell (Cult of Love), Two-time Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon (The Gilded Age, Sex and The City, The Little Foxes), and Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Eleanor the Great, Thelma, original production of Gypsy) in the title role of Marjorie Prime.

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison reinvents the family drama in his richly spare, wryly funny, and powerful MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Anne Kauffman. A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, Marjorie Prime examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.