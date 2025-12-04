Video: The Jonas Brothers Are Back in First Teaser for CAMP ROCK 3





Disney has revealed the first teaser for the highly anticipated Camp Rock 3, coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel in summer 2026. The teaser includes a first look at the Jonas Brothers’ return as Connect 3 and the new generation of campers joining the iconic franchise.

The story picks up when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances. ​

Joining the franchise are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison). Returning cast members include Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).

Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Stone), camp bad boy Fletch (Barton), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Pitts) and intimidating influencer Madison (Jean).

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez (“The Slumber Party”) and written by Eydie Faye (“The Slumber Party”), the movie is produced by Disney Branded Television and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh. And a special thanks to Alan Sacks for his contribution to the “Camp Rock” franchise.

“Camp Rock” (2008) and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” (2010) are among the Top 10 Disney Channel Original Movies of all time and were the No. 1 Cable Movie Premiere in their years of premiere.