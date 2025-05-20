André Holland and More to Star in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shed has revealed the full cast for The Brothers Size, written and co-directed by Academy Award winner and Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Tarell Alvin McCraney (In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, Choir Boy) and co-directed by Olivier Award-nominated Bijan Sheibani (Our Class, Gone Too Far!).

The cast features André Holland (Moonlight, Exhibiting Forgiveness) as Ogun Size, with Alani iLongwe (Paradise Blue, Arthur the King) as Oshoosi Size, and Malcom Mays (Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Snowfall) as Elegba. Previews for The Brothers Size begin August 30 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater.

This co-production with Los Angeles’s Geffen Playhouse marks the 20th anniversary of this groundbreaking work, which explores themes of brotherhood, resilience, and the complexities of the Black male experience. Directed by Sheibani and McCraney, and presented in the round in The Griffin Theater, this play invites audiences to witness the raw and intimate story of two brothers navigating life after incarceration, weaving into the storytelling the rich tradition of the Yoruba people of West Africa.

The Brothers Size is a modern-day fable about two brothers in the Deep South. Ogun (Holland), the elder brother, embodies hard work and reliability, while Oshoosi (iLongwe), formerly incarcerated, is seemingly carefree and unpredictable. Their relationship is tested when the charismatic Elegba (Mays) arrives, tempting Oshoosi back to his old habits. As the brothers wrestle with loyalty, freedom, and duty, their humanity is revealed through a raw and heartfelt exploration of the bonds of brotherhood.