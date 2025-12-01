HAIRSPRAY, SHREK, NEWSIES and More Set for The Muny 2026 Season

Click Here for More on THE MUNY

The Muny will feature five beloved musicals and two debuts in its 108th season. The lineup for summer 2026 includes Hairspray, Shrek The Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific, Disney’s Newsies, the Muny premiere of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Meet Me in St. Louis, and the Muny premiere of Something Rotten! The seven productions were revealed Dec. 1 at an invitation-only event in The Muny’s Emerson Studio that also was livestreamed worldwide.

“Last summer was a fantastic season, coming off the honor of the Tony Award,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “We’re going to make Season 108 even better, and I can’t wait for us all to be together again in June.”

New season tickets start at $126 and are on sale now — earlier than ever and just in time for holiday gifting. Season 108 at The Muny runs June 15 through Aug. 23.



“Season 108 celebrates everything our audiences love about The Muny — the joy, the spectacle and the sense of home it brings to St. Louis,” said Muny President & CEO Kwofe Coleman. “We can’t wait to welcome our community back to Forest Park for another unforgettable summer.”

More about Season 108 at The Muny:

Hairspray

June 15–21

Tracy Turnblad is back at The Muny and ready to move to the beat of a changing world! It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen dreams of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. When her wish comes true, Tracy rockets from social outcast to sudden star. But she’ll need more than great moves to dethrone the teen queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate the popular TV show once and for all. Based on John Waters’ cult classic 1988 film and winner of eight Tony Awards, Hairspray is a rockin’, dance-filled, joyous musical with big hair, big heart and big fun. Last seen at The Muny in 2015.

Shrek The Musical

Eight nights! June 25–July 2

The lovable fairy-tale misfits from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation sensation storm The Muny for the first time since 2013! In a hilarious adventure that’s perfect for the whole family, a grumpy ogre named Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to rescue a feisty princess who doesn’t exactly need saving. Add a pint-sized villain, a cookie with an attitude and a kingdom of storybook outcasts, and you’ve got a mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand. Irreverently funny and surprisingly sweet, Shrek The Musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific

July 6–12

One of Broadway’s greatest musicals, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s sweeping American classic returns for its first Muny production since 2013! On a lush island during World War II, Navy nurse Nellie Forbush falls for charismatic French planter Emile de Becque — only to question her own assumptions when she meets his children. South Pacific is a galvanizing story with powerful themes and some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s greatest songs, including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “There Is Nothing Like a Dame,” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair.” Discover the joy, heart and timeless melodies of this legendary masterpiece.

Disney’s Newsies

July 16–22

This Disney favorite was last seen at The Muny in 2017 and returns to seize the day! When New York’s powerful newspaper publishers raise distribution prices, charismatic teenage newsboy Jack Kelly rallies his fellow “newsies” to strike back. Inspired by a true story and based on the 1992 film, the Broadway smash features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein. With empowering anthems, jaw-dropping choreography, nonstop thrills and a timeless message of standing up for what’s right, Disney’s Newsies delivers an electrifying evening of theatre the whole family will cheer for.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

July 27–Aug. 2

This electrifying new Broadway and worldwide hit makes its Muny premiere! Following The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to international stardom, this thrilling true story of brotherhood and betrayal is driven by the beat of The Temptations’ biggest hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” With signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, the group soared to the top of the charts — but success came with conflict, both personal and political. Ain’t Too Proud will immerse you in a pivotal moment in music and American history.

Meet Me in St. Louis

Eight nights! Aug. 6–13

Clang, clang, clang — this all-time Muny favorite returns for the first time since 2018! As the Smith family prepares for the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, a sudden cross-country move threatens to upend everything — including romance for the two eldest daughters. Based on the heartwarming 1944 film starring Judy Garland, Meet Me in St. Louis is one of AFI’s Greatest Movie Musicals. Beloved songs include “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Boy Next Door,” “The Trolley Song” and “Whenever I’m With You.” Don’t miss this enchanting portrait of turn-of-the-century America, set right here in St. Louis.

Something Rotten!

Aug. 17–23

Get ready to laugh at this Muny premiere! It’s the Renaissance, and Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate for a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the egocentric, charismatic dramatic megastar of the time, William Shakespeare. When a soothsayer predicts that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the brothers set out to create the world’s first musical. But fame isn’t everything, and they realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self — and all that jazz. Something Rotten! is a comic mashup of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway that proves “nothing’s as amazing as a musical.”