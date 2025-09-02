Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and Christopher Abbott to Star in DEATH OF A SALESMAN Revival

Three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott will return to Broadway in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, with Ben Ahlers, directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.

Previews will begin Friday, March 6, 2026, for a limited 14-week run at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, with an official opening night set for Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has been an essential part of our national consciousness since its Broadway debut in 1949, and throughout every subsequent era. The original production, directed by Elia Kazan and starring Lee J. Cobb, won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play, and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award.

Death of a Salesman’s creative team will include scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.

(Willy Loman) made his Broadway debut in the 1982 revival of Noël Coward’s Present Laughter as Roland Maule (Drama Desk nomination), directed by and starring George C. Scott. Followed by Merlin, The Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls (Tony nomination, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards), Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards), The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards and the Olivier Award in London), The Play What I Wrote, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting For Godot (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations and the Drama League Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award), The Nance (Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outer Critics Circle and the Drama League Distinguished Performance Awards), It’s Only A Play, The Front Page (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Angels in America (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Pictures From Home, and the Goodman Theater production at BAM of The Iceman Cometh. He has been seen Off-Broadway in many plays and in 1992 received the Obie for Sustained Excellence of Performance, including Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Common Pursuit, The Lisbon Traviata (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel Awards), Lips Together, Teeth Apart, Love! Valour! Compassion! (Obie Award), Measure for Measure directed by Joe Papp (St. Clair Bayfield Award), The Film Society, Mizlansky/Zilinsky or Schmucks, She Stoops to Conquer, Trumbo, and Do Re Mi at Encores. He has also received the John Willis Lifetime Achievement Award from the Theater World Awards, the Hal Prince Lifetime Achievement Award from the Drama Desk Awards, the Sondheim Award from the Signature Theater, and the Eugene O’Neill Monte Cristo Award.

On television he has been seen in numerous guest roles including “Frasier,” “Mad About You,” “Sex and the City,” “30 Rock,” “Absolutely Fabulous,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Difficult People,” and “The Blacklist” as well as recurring roles on “The Good Wife” and “Modern Family.” He received critical acclaim as F. Lee Bailey in “The People vs. OJ,” Det. Lewis Michener in “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” and as Dominick Dunne in “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.” He was most recently seen as Bunny Schneiderman in “Mid-Century Modern,” Ward McAllister in “The Gilded Age” and as Teddy Dimas in “Only Murders in the Building” for which he received his first Primetime Emmy Award after a record breaking eight nominations in the guest actor category. He has also received two Daytime Emmy Awards and the People’s Choice Award.

He has appeared in 40 films, including Ironweed, Frankie and Johnny, The Lion King, The Birdcage, Mouse Hunt, Stuart Little, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Nicholas Nickleby, The Producers and Beau Is Afraid. He has received two Golden Globe nominations, an American Comedy Award, a SAG Award, and a Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2006 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

(Linda Loman) is currently starring in Samuel D. Hunter’s Little Bear Ridge Road on Broadway. Metcalf received Tony Awards for her performances in Three Tall Women and A Doll's House, Part 2. Tony nominations include November, The Other Place, Misery, and Hillary and Clinton. Metcalf received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series “Roseanne,” and an Emmy Award for her role on “Hacks.” Other Emmy nominations were for “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Monk,” “Desperate Housewives,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Horace and Pete,” and “Getting On.” Films include Lady Bird (National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress), Somewhere in Queens, Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs, and the Toy Story series.

(Biff Loman) will soon be seen starring opposite Florence Pugh in the highly anticipated limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel “East of Eden” for Netflix. He most recently appeared in Mona Fastvold's The Testament of Ann Lee opposite Amanda Seyfried (which premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year and sold to Searchlight). Abbott also starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-nominated feature Poor Things with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, Justin Anderson’s film adaptation of Deborah Levy’s Man Booker Prize-nominated novel Swimming Hole alongside Ariane Labed, Mackenzie Davis and Nadine Labaki, and Christopher Andrews’ Bring Them Down opposite Barry Keoghan, which premiered at TIFF in 2024 and sold to MUBI. Other feature credits include Universal’s Wolf Man directed by Leigh Whannell (produced by Blumhouse and also featuring Julia Garner), Zachary Wigon’s Sanctuary opposite Margaret Qualley (premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2022), Jerrod Carmichael’s directorial debut On the Count of Three (premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021), John Michael McDonagh’s The Forgiven opposite Ralph Fiennes (premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021), Mona Fastvold’s The World To Come with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby (premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2020), Brandon Cronenberg’s thriller Possessor opposite Andrea Riseborough (premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020), Lawrence Michael Levine’s meta-drama Black Bear with Aubrey Plaza (premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020), Damien Chazelle’s First Man, Nicolas Pesce’s Piercing, Jamie Dagg’s Sweet Virginia, Trey Shults’ It Comes At Night, JC Chandor’s A Most Violent Year, Mona Fastvold’s The Sleepwalker and Sean Durkin’s Martha Marcy May Marlene.

In 2015, he was named by Variety as one of the “10 Actors to Watch” following his portrayal of the title role in Josh Mond’s award-winning film James White. His performance garnered Abbott Best Actor nominations from both the Independent Spirit and Gotham Awards.

In 2023, Christopher starred in the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea with Aubrey Plaza at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. He made his Broadway debut in John Guare’s The House of Blue Leaves. Other theatrical work includes The Rose Tattoo at The Williamstown Theatre Festival, Lucy Thurber’s Where We’re Born at The Rattlestick Theatre, Annie Baker’s John at The Signature Theatre and Sam Shepard’s Fool For Love at The Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Abbott was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the Best Actor category for his lead role in Hulu’s limited series adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel “CATCH-22” directed by George Clooney.