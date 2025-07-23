Luke Newton-Led HOUSE OF MCQUEEN Unveils Full Cast and Creative Team

Audio brought to you by:

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



House of McQueen has revealed additional cast members for the off-Broadway theatrical experience coming this August to the Mansion at Hudson Yards. Alongside previously announced stars Luke Newton and Emily Skinner, the production features Catherine LeFrere (Syfy: "HAPPY!"), Cody Braverman (Broadway: Leopoldstadt), Tim Creavin (NYC: Sleep No More), Fady Demian (Amazon Prime: "The Terminal List"), Matthew Eby (FX: "American Horror Stories"), Joe Joseph (Broadway: The Band’s Visit), Denis Lambert (Broadway: Tammy Faye), Margaret Odete (Netflix: "Sex/Life"), Spencer Petro (NYC: The Bisley Boy), Jonina Thorsteinsdottir (Netflix: "Survival of the Thickest"), Sam Dash (ABC: "Quantico"), James Evans (History Channel: "The Mega-Brands That Built America"), Krystal Riggs (Off-Broadway: Richard II), Jackie Sanders (Broadway: Oh, Mary!) and Chris Thorn (*Broadway: Death of a Salesman). House of McQueen begins performances on August 19 at The Mansion at Hudson Yards.

House of McQueen is a sexy, flamboyant, irreverent, and poignant theatrical portrait that unravels the enigma of fashion icon Alexander McQueen. Utilizing immersive technology—including over 1,000 square feet of LED screens —the show transforms the theater into an interactive fusion of fashion show, play, and rock concert.

Written by award-winning playwright Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich, House of McQueen explores McQueen’s early days, the rise of his legendary fashion house, and his deeply human relationships with family and muses. A decade in the making, this production is presented in collaboration with Gary James McQueen—Lee’s nephew and Creative Director—and Executive Producer Rick Lazes. The experience also includes a curated display of archival Alexander McQueen designs.

The creative team for House of McQueen includes Jason Ardizzone-West (scenic designer), Kaye Voyce (Costume Designer), Robert Wierzel (lighting designer), G Clausen (sound designer), Brad Peterson (video and projection design), Tommy Kurzman (hair/wig and makeup designer), Benjamin Freedman (choreographer), Deborah Hecht (dialect coach), NJ Agwuna (intimacy coach), and Jamibeth Margolis (casting director), Jason Kaiser (production stage manager), Aurora Productions (production management), and Form Theatricals, Reed Ridgley, and Anthony Francavilla (general management).

Together, they bring McQueen’s world to life—filled with visionaries, skeptics, muses, and demons alike.