Judy Kuhn, Kevin Del Aguila, Robert Cuccioli and More Join THE BAKER'S WIFE At Classic Stage Company; Full Casting Announced

Classic Stage Company has announced complete casting for The Baker’s Wife, the legendary Stephen Schwartz–Joseph Stein musical that has never before received a full-scale New York production.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg, the revival will open CSC’s 2025–26 season at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th Street), running October 23 through December 14, with opening night set for November 11, 2025.

As previously announced, Tony Award winner Ariana DeBose stars as Geneviève opposite Scott Bakula as Aimable Castagnet. Joining them are Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Marisol Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Kelly Lester, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland, and Hailey Thomas.

BroadwayWorld spoke exclusively with Nathan Lee Graham, who shared, "It’s exciting to do an early score of Stephen Schwartz. It’s exciting to go back in time and say to yourself, ‘I wonder what his influences were at that time?’ And, for me, personally, playing the Marquis, this is going to be so fun, even though I don’t- on a rule- support pimps. I’m going to call him an entrepreneur!" Graham went on to share, "I think the shady businessman will be very noticeable to all audience members, because we are dealing with a lot of, let’s say, shadiness, today. It’s going to be terribly fun to make someone who is a little blue likeable and accessible. I’m up for that challenge."

On what it means to Graham to be part of the first full-scale NYC production of the show, he shared, "Of course, there are large themes in The Baker’s Wife, but anyone and everyone will be able to relate to them. It’s exciting to do this with a bunch of talented friends."

In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. When temptation stirs and hearts wander, the entire town is swept into a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The production features Schwartz’s soaring score—including the beloved ballad “Meadowlark”—and Stein’s book based on Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono’s film La Femme du Boulanger.

The creative team includes Stephanie Klemons (Choreography), Charlie Alterman (Music Direction), Jason Sherwood (Set Design), Catherine Zuber (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), and Jason Crystal (Sound Design). Casting is by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

“The Baker’s Wife has been a dream project for generations of musical theatre fans,” said Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson. “We are honored to finally give it a full New York production, brought to life by a cast of extraordinary artists led by Scott Bakula and Ariana DeBose.”

Meet the Cast

Savannah Lee Birdsong (Simone) is thrilled to be back home in NYC and a part of The Baker’s Wife company! Past credits include Little Shop of Horrors (Off-Broadway); Pittsburgh CLO; Kinky Boots, Sister Act, and The Color Purple. Endless thanks to her team at Vision and her team at Innovative. CMU ’24.

Arnie Burton (Teacher) Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher, The 39 Steps, Machinal, A Free Man of Color, Amadeus. Off-Broadway includes Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors (Lortel nomination), Lewiston & Clarkston (Drama Desk nomination), The Government Inspector (Callaway Award), The Mystery of Irma Vep (Drama League nomination), The Temperamentals (Drama Desk Award, ensemble), The New Yorkers (Encores), Deep Blue Sound (Public Theater), The Imaginary Invalid (Red Bull), The Explorers Club (MTC), Timon of Athens, The Winter’s Tale (TFANA), The Last Sunday in June, Fairycakes. TV/Film: recurring on The Other Two, Frasier, The Good Fight, Blacklist, Elementary, The Greatest Showman.

Robert Cuccioli (Claude) is known for his Tony-nominated performance in Jekyll & Hyde, for which he also received the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Jeff Awards. Broadway: Les Misérables, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Off-Broadway: And the World Goes ’Round (Outer Critics Circle Award), Rothschild and Sons (Offie nomination – London), Jacques Brel, White Guy on the Bus, The White Devil, Caesar & Cleopatra, A Touch of the Poet. TV/Film: The Sinner, Elementary, White Collar, Sliders, Baywatch, The Guiding Light, Celebrity, The Stranger, Impossible Monsters. Recently played Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof at Cleveland Playhouse. www.robertcuccioli.com.

Alma Cuervo (Therese) At CSC: A Man of No Importance, Allegro, Uncle Vanya. Recent: All’s Well That Ends Well (Old Globe), I’m Repeating Myself (Brick). Appeared in In Dreams (Toronto and England), directed by Luke Shepard. Broadway: On Your Feet, Road Show, Beauty and the Beast, Cabaret, Titanic, The Heidi Chronicles, Ghetto, Is There Life After High School?, Bedroom Farce. Toured as Madame Morrible in Wicked. Training: Yale Drama School.

Kevin Del Aguila (Antoine) received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for Some Like It Hot. Broadway: Frozen (Oaken), Peter and the Starcatcher (Smee), Yellow Face, Rocky. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Love’s Labour’s Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Jacques Brel, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!). Film/TV: Hazbin Hotel, Peg+Cat, Law & Order: SVU, Deadbeat, Disney’s Frozen. Emmy-winning TV writer and book writer of Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dog Man, Madagascar, Altar Boyz. @kevinoftheeagle.

Bill English (Understudy) Broadway: Days of Wine and Roses (Studio 54), Anything Goes, Twentieth Century (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Days of Wine and Roses (Atlantic Theatre Co.), The Shaggs (NYMF), Borderland (BAM), Streamers (Roundabout). Regional: Ragtime (Signature), Into the Woods (Flint Rep), The Music Man (ATC), The Full Monty (NSMT). TV: Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, Elementary, Person of Interest, Outnumbered, Cavemen, Family Guy, Melrose Place. Film: Providence, The Last Day of August, Battleground. Composer/lyricist for Little Kids, Big Hearts podcast. Training: UNC School of the Arts. IG: @mrbillenglish.

Zachary Freier-Harrison (Understudy) Off-Broadway debut! Credits: Tina 1st National Tour (Roger), Floyd Collins (Broadway Workshop), Mamma Mia! (Sky). Star/writer/producer of Three Ways Out (Dances With Films). Concert work with Symphony Silicon Valley and Telluride Chamber Music Festival; standing ovation from Chita Rivera at Birdland Jazz Club. Northwestern University (Theater/Cognitive Science). @zachdfh.

SAMANTHA MARISOL GERSHMAN (Inez) CSC debut! Recently played Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Jeff Award nomination). Broadway: Water For Elephants (Marlena standby), A Beautiful Noise (Swing). National Tours: Jersey Boys (Mary Delgado), Jekyll & Hyde (Lucy standby). Regional: Beautiful (Carole King), Evita (Eva Perón), A Chorus Line (Diana Morales, Helen Hayes Award). Thanks to DGRW and family.

Nathan Lee Graham (Marquis) Film: Zoolander, Sweet Home Alabama, Hitch, Theater Camp. TV: The Comeback, Scrubs, Absolutely Fabulous, Law & Order: SVU, Broad City, Woke, LA to Vegas, Katy Keene, Mid-Century Modern (Hulu). Broadway: The Wild Party, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Hadestown (First National Tour). Off-Broadway: Hit the Wall, Titaníque. Awards: 2024 Obie (Orlando), Lucille Lortel nomination (The View UpStairs), IRNE Award (The Colored Museum). Grammy for Songs of Innocence and of Experience. Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award, CCA Vanguard Award.

Judy Kuhn (Denise) Multiple Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award nominee. Broadway: Fun Home, She Loves Me, Chess, Les Misérables, Rags. Off-Broadway: Becoming Eve, I Can Get It For You Wholesale (Outer Critics Circle & Drama Desk nominations), Assassins, Passion, Fun Home (Lucille Lortel Award), Eli’s Comin’ (Obie Award). Film/TV: Dear Edward, Hope & Faith, Tick Tick Boom, Disney’s Pocahontas, Enchanted. Concerts: Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Royal Albert Hall.

Kelly Lester (Understudy) Recently Nancy Pelosi in N/A (Barrington Stage). NY: Woman of the Year, The Baker’s Wife (J2 Spotlight). Regional: Cabaret (The Old Globe, Asolo Rep, La Mirada), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Connecticut Rep), Spitfire Grill (Penobscot Theatre), The Boy From Oz (Celebration Theatre). Film/TV: J. Edgar, Mr. Church, Becoming Bond, Law & Order, SVU, The Blacklist, City on a Hill, Halston, Criminal Minds. UCLA Theatre Arts. Mother of Jenny, Lily, and Julia Lester. @kellylesternyc.

Sally Murphy (Hortense) Steppenwolf Theatre Company member. Broadway: August: Osage County, The Grapes of Wrath, The Wild Party, Linda Vista, The Minutes. Revivals: Carousel (Lincoln Center), Fiddler on the Roof. Off-Broadway: Downstate, The Apple Plays, Threepenny Opera, Angel Reapers, Brutal Imagination. Film/TV: The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU, Scent of a Woman, Pollock, Fearless, Succession.

Manu Narayan (Barnaby) Broadway: Company (Theo), Gettin’ The Band Back Together (Robbie), My Fair Lady (Karpathy), Bombay Dreams (Akaash). Tour: Miss Saigon. Off-Broadway: A Delicate Balance, Merrily We Roll Along, Yeast Nation, Falsettoland, subUrbia, f-ing A, The Lisbon Traviata, The Who’s Tommy. Film: Anything’s Possible, 99 Homes, The Love Guru, The Last Airbender, Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song. TV: Your Friends and Neighbors, And Just Like That, Prodigal Son, Emergence, Bull, Blacklist, Grey’s Anatomy, SVU. @TheManuNarayan.

MASON OLSHAVSKY (Phillipe) Off-Broadway debut! Senior at Pace MT. Appearances include Saturday Night Live, America’s Got Talent, and EPIC: The Musical Official Concept Album (Tiresias). Thanks to Bloc NYC, Billy Blanks Jr., and family. @mason.olshavsky.

Kevin William Paul (Dominique) Broadway debut as Bob in The Outsiders. CMU Drama graduate. TV: Evil, Why Women Kill, The Goldbergs, Good Trouble. Film: We’re Already There, Only in CDMX, Bottom of the 9th. Musician, writer, and athlete.

Will Roland (Priest) Broadway: Be More Chill (Jeremy Heere), Dear Evan Hansen (Jared Kleinman). Other: Summer Stock (Goodspeed), The Black Suits (CTG/Barrington), LoserSongs. TV: Billions, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Red Oaks, Mysteries of Laura. Web: Foul Play, Broadway Jackbox. Director: All of Me (upcoming). Member of Joe Iconis & Family.

Hailey Thomas (Nicole) Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors. Regional: Once on this Island (Pittsburgh CLO), Grease (Casa Mañana), Smokey Joe’s Cafe (Wagon Wheel). BFA, Texas State Musical Theatre ’24. @haileyolivvia.